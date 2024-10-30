Kaseya launches Kaseya 365 User subscription, acquires SaaS Alerts

Cybersecurity and IT management software provider Kaseya has announced the launch of its new Kaseya 365 User subscription, alongside the acquisition of security firm SaaS Alerts.

Officially unveiled at DattoCon Miami, Kaseya said MSPs can leverage the new service to help customers tackle threats to user identity and security, as well as drive their own profitability, the company said.

Alongside the launch, Kaseya also announced the acquisition of SaaS Alerts, a North Carolina-based cybersecurity company that specializes in helping MSPs monitor and protect their customers’ SaaS application usage.

MSPs can access SaaS Alerts’ technology for free as part of the new Kaseya 365 User subscription.

The new offering follows the successful launch of Kaseya 365 Endpoint back in April, which has grown to protect more than 5.5 million devices.

Commenting on the new addition, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said partners now have access to a platform that “provides far more AI-based automation than otherwise available.”

“When we launched Kaseya 365 Endpoint earlier this year, the market response was astounding,” he said. “Our goal from the beginning of our journey was to ensure our MSP partners get the recognition and financial benefits that match the enormous value they provide to SMBs around the world.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Now, with Kaseya 365 User, we get to take another major step. Our partners can better protect themselves and their customers, automate service delivery and once again vastly improve their unit economics for greater profitability.”

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: IBM) Three priorities for driving an AI advantage

The inclusion of SaaS Alerts’ security technology as a critical component of Kaseya 365 User now enables MSPs to monitor and remediate potential threats to critical business applications or users within SaaS environments in real time, offering added protection from both internal and external threats.

“As cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, MSP tools need to evolve,” commented Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. “With cloud detection and response, MSPs can identify breaches and act on them quickly. This is a must-have for MSPs to protect their customers.”

Elsewhere at DattoCon, Kaseya also announced a $10 million investment in its new Backup Concierge Program, a free initiative for Kaseya Datto backup customers that aims to optimize profitability and support technical needs, as well as additional capabilities across its Endpoint Backup offering, Cooper Copilot, and Vonahi.