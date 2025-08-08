Cybersecurity giant Fortinet has revealed its global partner program has now surpassed 3,000 integrations across more than 400 technology partners.

First introduced in 2015, the Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program has been a focal point for Fortinet’s channel operations and interoperability vision for a decade, growing 36-fold since its inception into one of the largest ecosystems in cybersecurity.

The initiative offers program infrastructure, resources, and tools to help partners integrate with the firm’s Security Fabric, develop joint solutions, and become a key part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

Recent additions to the program include the likes of Armis, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty, Equinix, Megaport, Qualcomm, and Servicenow, further extending the ecosystem’s reach and capabilities.

“By nurturing one of the largest ecosystems among cybersecurity vendors, we enable organizations to seamlessly secure their digital landscapes, regardless of their existing technology stacks,” said Fortinet marketing chief Jaime Romero.

“The depth of our integrations also helps organizations consolidate their security tools, bolstering efficiency and productivity.”

Fortinet’s open ecosystem approach

Fortinet said its Open Ecosystem aims to address modern security complexities, such as the expanding digital attack surface and infrastructure sprawl, via extensive integrations that have been optimized for the Security Fabric.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These integrations range from cloud and virtualization, to automation, endpoint security, and networking.

Through Fortinet-developed Fabric Connectors, the ecosystem provides turnkey automation and synchronization of security policies across multivendor environments through one-click activation.

With more than 3,000 integrations, Fortinet said this network now stands as one of the most extensive in the cybersecurity industry, enabling channel partners to tailor solutions across verticals and customer needs to successfully address security gaps.

“Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem is among the largest in the cybersecurity industry, enabling customers to integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future technologies,” commented Neil Prasad, vice president and head of global technology alliances at Fortinet.

“With more than 3,000 integrations, we are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures, improve the effectiveness of their security operations, and accelerate their digital journey with confidence.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.