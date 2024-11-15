Mimecast promises "unparalleled support" with new Partner ONE MSP program

Human risk management specialist Mimecast has launched its Partner ONE MSP program, a new initiative designed to place API automation at the heart of the MSP-vendor relationship.

Building on the firm’s existing partner offering, Mimecast said the Partner ONE MSP Program aims to provide a consistent and scalable partner experience for MSPs through its “predictable and simplified” framework.

With the revamped experience, partners can leverage processes such as API automation, third-party marketplaces integration, as well as bulk remediation and action, to drive profitability and efficiency.

In an announcement, Mimecast said the program also offers a streamlined partner experience through a simplified onboarding process, data-driven customer insights, and a new partner portal.

“In the face of a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, choosing the right security partners is paramount for MSPs – and our revamped program has been curated to support partners in all their needs,” commented Stan de Boisset, senior vice president of WW Partners at Mimecast.

Mimecast hails new benefits

With its AI-powered, API-enabled human risk management platform, Mimecast specializes in protecting organizations from cyber threats, enhancing visibility to protect collaborative environments and safeguard critical data.

The platform is now utilized by over 42,000 customers across more than 100 countries, protecting more than 27 million end users.

With the new Partner ONE MSP Program, Mimecast said partners will be able to integrate its products into their portfolios to better meet their customers’ needs, while leveraging new go-to-market opportunities.

Benefits include performance-based incentives and rewards alongside continuous support via the Mimecast Knowledge Hub and 24/round-the-clock access to the firm’s technical customer support team.

Partners will also be able to utilize its exclusive partner forum, as well as the Mimecast Maverick Community, for their collaboration, troubleshooting, and knowledge-sharing needs.

Additionally, the program features a host of training tools and a multi-level certification program, alongside access to new products, bundles, and pricing designed to help drive partner profitability.

“MSPs will have the power to offer our best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to their customers while receiving unparalleled support in the form of training opportunities, 24/7 support team access, and integration into the Mimecast community,” de Boisset added.