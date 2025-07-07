Brother UK revamps inkjet lineup to drive partner opportunities

Brother UK has announced a refresh of its A4 Mini Business and Mini Regular inkjet printers in a move the hardware provider said will enable greater choice for resellers.

The revamp aims to help channel partners meet growing demand for compact, affordable, and high-performing inkjet devices among small businesses and home users.

Brother’s A4 Mini Business series, which consists of the MFC-J4340DW and MFC-J4540DW models, has been replaced with new devices - the MFC-J4350DW and MFC-J4550DW - which feature a host of capabilities geared towards ensuring efficient performance across office environments.

The existing A4 Mini Regular series has also been replaced with four new models, ranging from basic printing to options capable of tackling more demanding printing and scanning loads.

“From affordable home devices to more capable machines for small offices, we’re making it easier than ever to match customers with the right solution for their workstyles,” commented Greig Millar, chief revenue officer at Brother UK, in an announcement.

Under the hood of the new Brother printers

Brother’s new MFC-J4350DW and MFC-J4550DW printers offer 20ipm print speeds, automatic two-sided printing, and support for 5GHz wireless connectivity, with each device also including 350 pages of black and colour ink for productivity straight out of the box.

The MFC-J4350DW model arrives with a 4.5cm LCD screen, a 150-sheet front-loading paper tray with a 20-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), and 150-sheet output.

With the MFC-J4550DW offering, users gain an upgraded 6.8cm LCD screen, dual paper trays that offer an input capacity of 400 sheets, alongside wired LAN and USB support.

Brother UK’s existing A4 Mini Regular devices have also been retired, replaced by the new DCP-J1260W, DCP-J1310DW, DCP-J1360DW, and DCP-J1460DW.

Geared towards home users, the revamped range brings 16ipm print speeds, flatbed scan and copy, 150-sheet paper input, 50-sheet paper output, USB, and upgraded 5GHz wireless connectivity.

With the exception of the entry-level DCP-J1260W, which targets more basic printing needs, the line also offers two-sided printing and includes 200-page in-box inks, with optional 500-page supplies.

Long-term commitment

The introduction of the new devices marks the latest stage of Brother UK’s wider portfolio refresh, which will see the vendor revamp its offerings over the next 18 months to help resellers respond to the increasing demand for inkjet printing.

Last month, the firm also launched its ‘tankbenefit’ range, marking its debut entry into the Western European refillable tank printer market.

“Our updated A4 Mini Business and A4 Mini Regular series form part of a long-term commitment to being the most trusted print partner for small business and home customers alike,” Millar said.

Additionally, the new devices have been built with an eye on sustainability goals and will be sold in Brother UK’s fully-recyclable, non-polystyrene brown cardboard packaging to help businesses comply with workplace recycling legislation.

“Whether it’s our recyclable packaging or our vision for circular print, we’re ready to help with solutions that meet consumer demand both now and in the long term,” Millar added.