Effective Data and Cleo expand partnership to drive supply chain integration capabilities
The agreement will deepen collaboration between the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) and Effective Data’s data integration expertise
Supply chain orchestration specialist, Cleo, and Effective Data, a provider of EDI and data integration solutions, have expanded their existing partnership to equip channel partners with new ecosystem integration and B2B connectivity tools.
The pair’s long-standing collaboration is geared towards equipping partners with integration solutions that meet the needs of supply chain-focused businesses across logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and retail industries.
With the enhanced agreement, the companies said they are now aiming to deliver “even more robust, secure, and scalable integration solutions” to help organizations navigate increasingly complex B2B ecosystems.
By ramping up collaboration between the cloud-native Cleo Integrated Cloud (CIC) platform and Effective Data’s expertise in ERP and legacy system integration, the joint offering promises a host of perks for the channel.
This includes seamless data flow, speedier partner onboarding, and improved real-time visibility across the supply chain ecosystems.
“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Cleo and excited about the opportunities it creates for our clients,” commented Tim Wightman, president at Effective Data.
“The proven capabilities in CIC, plus Cleo’s unwavering support and teamwork, help us deliver on our promise to optimize data exchange processes and enable seamless integration for our customers.”
Cleo’s CIC platform is a cloud-based integration program designed to orchestrate supply chain data flows and critical ecosystem integration processes.
Effective Data draws from Cleo’s ecosystem to bolster its own range of solutions, which cover B2B/EDI integration, managed file transfer, cloud-based data management, ERP integration, API connectivity, and secure data exchange.
As businesses of all sizes continue to shift to cloud-based ecosystems, the enhanced partnership will equip partners with new, tailored solutions designed to help simplify system integration, reduce manual intervention, and ensure data integrity, the pair said.
“Our collaboration with Effective Data exemplifies what a true strategic partnership looks like,” said Ken Lyons, CRO at Cleo.
“Together, we are helping companies unlock new efficiencies and gain real-time visibility into mission-critical processes—making ecosystem integration a competitive advantage.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
