Kaseya unveils open AI platform as it shifts focus from acquisitions to integration
Kaseya has detailed the next phase of its AI strategy, centred on an open platform designed to connect data across its portfolio, automate routine IT operations, and help MSPs deliver more value-added services
Kaseya has outlined an ambitious plan to unify its sprawling product portfolio around a common data layer, open APIs, and AI-driven automation, as the vendor seeks to move beyond its acquisition-led past and position itself for what it calls the era of autonomous IT.
The announcement, made at Kaseya Connect Europe in Prague this week, marks a strategic shift for a company that’s spent much of the past decade expanding through acquisitions. Rather than adding more products, execs are now focused on integrating the technologies already inside the portfolio.
“We’re doing the hard work to connect the data and open up the APIs,” Kaseya CEO Rania Succar told ChannelPro.
Focus shifts to platform architecture
The strategy is being led by CTO Pratik Wadher, who joined the company last year and has been tasked with building a common platform architecture across Kaseya’s product set. The long-term goal is to create a unified data layer capable of supporting AI agents that can automate ticket triage, remediation, reporting, onboarding, and other routine operational tasks.
Succar argued that many vendors have focused on adding AI features without first addressing the underlying data challenges.
“We’re actually doing the hard work to connect the data and open up the APIs,” she said, adding that AI becomes easier once those foundations are in place.
Elsewhere, Kaseya is expanding API access to allow MSPs to build their own integrations, customer experiences, and business intelligence capabilities on top of the platform.
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Larger MSPs in the spotlight
The move reflects a growing focus on larger and more sophisticated MSPs. Historically, Kaseya has been strongest among small and mid-sized service providers, but execs now believe larger MSPs increasingly want access to the underlying data and APIs to build their own solutions.
“We are going to really focus on helping the largest MSPs be successful,” said Succar.
Partners at the event suggested that many of the changes introduced under Succar’s leadership are already being noticed, particularly around openness, product integration, and a greater focus on engineering execution.
“That change of management has really seen that progressive change,” said Simon Gurner, managing director of UK-based MSP Sunrise Technologies. “They were very, very siloed before, and they’re really pulling together now.”
Execution remains key
Alongside the positive reception, MSPs acknowledge that delivering a truly integrated platform will take time.
Jason Fry, managing director at MSP Global Four, said his organization had already invested heavily in building its own automation and reporting layer across multiple Kaseya products. And while welcoming the direction of travel, Fry cautioned that the work is only just beginning.
“It’s going to take them another year or so to fully develop and get all of that in place.”
The first capabilities built on the new platform are expected to become available later this year, with Kaseya planning to expand the functionality over time as more products are brought onto the common architecture.
Christine has been a tech journalist for over 20 years, 10 of which she spent exclusively covering the IT Channel. From 2006-2009 she worked as the editor of Channel Business, before moving on to ChannelPro where she was editor and, latterly, senior editor.
Since 2016, she has been a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter and continues to cover the channel in addition to broader IT themes. Additionally, she provides media training explaining what the channel is and why it’s important to businesses.
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