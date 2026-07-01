Netgear launches next-gen platform and says it's quality vs quantity re partner engagement

Netgear is making strides in helping businesses make the move into AI-powered network operations and management with the launch of Netgear Insight 10.0.

This next-generation cloud network management platform will be game-changing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), plugging the growing gap between need and resource, according to the firm.

Insight 10.0 is designed to support organizations through delivery of enterprise-grade AIOps, intelligence, and operational simplicity, helping them to make decisions faster and move their business forward.

One key benefit of the new platform is empowering network administrators to move from being purely reactive to being proactive, according to Luca Marinelli, Netgear’s head of Europe. He also said in terms of launches, this was a pretty significant one for the company and a key focus during his time with the business so far, following his appointment in October last year.

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“The opportunity to have a single pane of glass, which will be managing simultaneously - like with multi-tenancy - several networks will free up time for [MSPs] to maybe start providing other additional services to attract new customers, which is always something very healthy to do in business.”

“[Also] if you perform certain types of activities in a reduced amount of time, your margin can be better. This results in a much more profitable business. So, there are multiple impacts [from] using more sophisticated state-of-the-art tools. Sometimes the feeling is that AI is just a nice slogan that you need to just add in everything you say. [But] I think the important thing is to know what to do with this superpower. If you know what you want to do, it is extremely valuable.”

Outside of product innovation, Netgear has been heavily focused on how it partners to do business. Indeed, in November 2025 it unveiled changes to its partner program in a bid to make it easier to work together and drive joint success.

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At launch, Netgear’s president and general manager, Pramod Badjate, said that partners were at the center of everything the company does.

“Our big play at Netgear is delivering enterprise-grade products with the simplicity that the SME market needs. That all boils down to a product that is ready for those environments, but also, from a TCO point of view, fits that customer experience really well,” said Jordan Hobday, Netgear’s UK country manager.

“The Netgear Drive Partner Program is three tiers. It's there to really incentivize and reward our partners. There's a commercial benefit to that, but equally it's about how we [can] provide a good experience to our partners, like certifications, self-serve material, all the good things that you would expect.

“A big part for us is simplicity, and how easy it is to work with or do business with Netgear.”

Netgear’s EMEA business is in good health, according to Luca, but he said the company’s turnaround journey was not finished yet. Indeed, one priority for him is not just growing partner numbers for numbers' sake, but really focusing on deeper engagement.

“I think we have, in my opinion, enough partners that we are working with. The game is to keep them interested; I don't necessarily think we need to increase the number of partners broadly. It's going to be a very selective move in both the AV and IT markets to capture the real players that we need to work with, in a given territory, in a given market,” he said.

“We work with a lot of partners, but the number of partners we have this business intimacy with is not at all at the level where it should be. It’s about ways of working with partners; it's about tools that we keep evolving; it's about the value we bring to those partners and the way we spend time. We do spend time [with partners] already, of course, but [it’s about] the way we spend [that] time. It has to evolve.

“It's [about] more quality, more depth, more intimacy, more shifting the way we work with partners, which takes a little while. It doesn't happen overnight.“