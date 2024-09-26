Nasuni announces new Microsoft 365 Copilot integration

Nasuni has announced a further integration between its File Data Platform and Microsoft 365 Copilot that aims to expand data access for the tech giant’s AI services.

As part of the move, Nasuni will integrate with Microsoft Graph Connector to help customers easily incorporate their data into Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft 365 Copilot generative AI assistant.

Through Graph Connector, organizations can access Nasuni’s managed data repositories to tune Copilot to specific business needs and workflows.

This data can be leveraged with Microsoft 365’s semantic index to drive AI-powered search, as well as enhanced compliance and advanced analytics through a single interface.

In an announcement, Jim Liddle, Nasuni’s chief innovation officer of data intelligence and AI, said that by enabling Microsoft 365 Copilot via Graph Connector, customers will be able to gain more value from their Nasuni managed data.

"This solution integration will make it frictionless to use Microsoft 365 Copilot with Nasuni data in context with Microsoft 365 stored data sets, allowing for more informed decision-making and improved efficiency in our customers' day-to-day operations," he said.

Nasuni ramps up AI integration

The new integration is the latest in a series of moves by Nasuni to help customers maximize value from Copilot. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a new initiative to support customers in creating custom AI Copilots using their Nasuni data.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With this latest development, Nasuni said customers will now gain greater value from their managed data by making it accessible for personalized experiences – which, in turn, will infuse user interactions with more relevant content.

Graph Connector will also enable Nasuni managed files to be indexed within Microsoft’s semantic index, enabling more contextually relevant answers for users across the 365 application suite through both the Copilot assistant and Microsoft Search.

Additionally, Nasuni said users will be able to access their 365 data – including from SharePoint and OneDrive - via a single, unified data interface to enable efficient searching and interaction with documents across the entire unstructured file stack.

"We are thrilled to see Nasuni build upon their rich history of Microsoft innovation and collaboration by leveraging the Microsoft Graph Connector to enable customers to seamlessly integrate their data into Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot,” commented Tony Surma, chief technology officer for Microsoft Americas Partners.

“This collaboration demonstrates our joint ability to enable customers to unlock the full potential of their data with Nasuni and Microsoft AI."