ServiceNow and Boomi join forces to drive AI-powered self-service

Workflow management software provider ServiceNow has struck up a new strategic commitment with Boomi, an intelligent integration and automation specialist, to improve customer experiences through AI-powered self-service.

The pair are aiming to better leverage AI to help enterprises that struggle with time-consuming manual processes and juggle multiple isolated systems – which can result in data silos, slower innovation, and can impact customer experiences.

This go-to-market collaboration will see Boomi leverage the ServiceNow App Engine to provide streamlined customer support and improved self-service to businesses, while ServiceNow will integrate Boomi's next-generation API management capabilities with its Automation Engine to provide complete visibility across users' API landscape.

In an announcement, Paul Fipps, president of global industries and strategic growth at ServiceNow, said the move comes at a time when organizations require "simple, agile, and easy-to-use solutions" to meet evolving customer expectations.

"We're thrilled to be working with Boomi to help them revolutionize their customer experience with the Now Platform and to collaborate on innovations that will advance business automation," he said. "By combining Boomi's industry-leading API Management with ServiceNow's suite of intelligent automation solutions, we're also bringing an even more robust toolset to creators and app developers."

Boomi will now work to transform its customer support and expand self-service through its use of ServiceNow's Now Platform and AI-powered Technology Provider Service Management (TPSM) offering. By doing so, the firm said it will solve the issue of silos for customers, simplify internal processes, as well as reduce manual work through intelligent automation.

Boomi will also leverage ServiceNow's App Engine tool to build workflows into its cloud-native data management platform, Master Data Hub. Additionally, ServiceNow customers will benefit from Boomi's API Management offering, which is designed to streamline experiences for application creators and provide a centralized view across the API landscape.

"By integrating our intelligent Integration and Data Hub platform with ServiceNow's powerful automation solutions, we're able to deliver self-service workflows, eliminate silos, enhance collaboration, and drive operational efficiency," said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.

"This collaboration not only empowers Boomi and ServiceNow customers to harness the full potential of AI and automation but also sets the stage for a new era of seamless, personalized business transformation, all built on reliable and trusted data."

The new strategic commitment is the latest in a string of AI-related developments at ServiceNow, with the company recently announcing the acquisition of German AI firm Raytion to enhance its generative AI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities.

In its latest earnings report, ServiceNow also highlighted the impact of AI growth, revealing improved profit performance with total revenue of $2.63 billion - a 22% hike from the $2.15 billion reported during Q2 2023.