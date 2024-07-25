ServiceNow bolsters AI search capabilities with Raytion acquisition

ServiceNow has acquired German AI firm Raytion to enhance the generative AI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities of its cloud-based 'Now Platform'.

The addition of Raytion's information retrieval technology will provide customers with unified real-time access to business-critical data across multiple enterprise sources for a "more powerful, efficient, and personalized" AI search experience, ServiceNow said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 'Now Platform' is described as an 'intelligent foundation' on which all ServiceNow products run on top of. By combining Raytion's capabilities with its own AI Search, ServiceNow users will be able to find answers without needing to know the specific location of that information. Raytion will integrate secure access to information from enterprise data sources – including data both within ServiceNow and with third-party systems – to allow ServiceNow's AI Search tool to streamline the answers through a single access point.

"ServiceNow is accelerating work, uniting fragmented data into a single, intelligent platform that helps customers access and share knowledge across their organizations," explained Jon Sigler, ServiceNow's senior vice president of platform and AI.

"Raytion's information retrieval technology will set us apart by making relevant data sources searchable so everyone - employees, customers, and agents - get the answers they need when they need them."

Founded in 2001, Dusseldorf-headquartered Raytion provides generative AI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities that pull together knowledge and data held across different enterprise repositories.

By integrating this technology, users of ServiceNow's own Now Assist gen AI tool will have access to more information via a centralized information point – which ServiceNow said will help boost self-service and case deflection.

Additionally, ServiceNow's single data model will aim to create a more relevant and personalized experience for employees by tailoring results based on information such as their search history and interactions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Valentin Richter, founder and CEO of Raytion, said that, by combining generative AI with up-to-date information from across disparate data sources, businesses can make their processes smarter and improve the efficiency of their overall enterprise.

"The combination of ServiceNow's single platform with Raytion's secure enterprise data integration technology gives businesses a competitive advantage, allowing employees to solve problems and take informed action faster," he said. "We're bringing together business-critical information with intelligent gen AI-powered search and reliable data retrieval, all in one place."

ServiceNow's acquisition of Raytion is the latest in a string of buys designed to drive the company's AI transformation and enhance employee experiences. Since 2020, the company has snapped up Enable's OH&S technology, Hitch Works, as well as App4mation's 4Facility offering.