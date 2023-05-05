Boomi snaps up former MuleSoft executive as APJ channel lead

Connectivity and automation provider Boomi has continued its global leadership shakeup with the appointment of Jim Fisher as vice president of channels and partners for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Based in Sydney, the industry veteran is tasked with expanding the company’s channel operations across Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Hong Kong, and Japan.

He will also focus on working with partners to drive and expand opportunities for its licensing and services business, Boomi said in an announcement.

“Jim has a rich understanding of data integration and channel operations, which will be crucial for further expansion and enabling our APJ partners to optimize our joint customers’ cloud migrations and digital transformation roadmaps,” said Thomas Lai, vice president and general manager of APJ at Boomi.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the global software marketplace, Fisher previously headed channel strategy , marketing, and sales operations for various organizations in Australia, the US, and Asia.

Most recently, he served as vice president of channels for the APJ region at MuleSoft, and previously worked at SAP as vice president of ecosystem and channels for South East Asia.

He has also held leadership positions at CA Technologies, Sterling Software, and Information Advantage.

In his new role, Fisher will report to Dan McAllister, Boomi’s senior vice president of global alliances and channels.

“Going into Boomi, my priority is to ensure we are backing our partners to capitalize on a largely untapped opportunity,” Fisher said.

“This includes understanding what existing partners want, and bringing on board new ones while protecting the competitive interests of all parties.”

Boomi has now grown to work with more than 200 partners across the APJ region, and the company said it receives strong demand in industries such as government, financial services, manufacturing, retail and education, and more.

“The channel has been integral to this,” McAllister said. “Jim will help broaden strategic relationships with existing and new partners at a time when demand for integrated systems and connected data is skyrocketing. This will allow the channel organization to expand its services and tap into new markets.”

The move is the latest in a string of wider leadership changes at Boomi as the company looks to drive its worldwide expansion. Earlier this month, it announced five new appointments to its global leadership team , including a new channel chief, chief commercial officer, and chief accounting officer.