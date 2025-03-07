Jamf snaps up Identity Automation in $215 million acquisition

The move will see Jamf combine Identity Automation’s IAM platform with its own device access capabilities

Apple device management specialist Jamf has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Identity Automation for $215 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2004, Identity Automation provides RapidIdentity, an identity and access management (IAM) platform for industries that require frequent role adjustments, such as education and healthcare.

The offering automates identity and access management workflows to help reduce IT burden and improve the user experience.

Expected to close by the end of Q2 2025, the acquisition will see Jamf combine Identity Automation’s capabilities with device access in a single, unified solution.

In an announcement, John Strosahl, CEO at Jamf, said the combined offering will create a “more streamlined and user-friendly experience” that creates “fast, dynamic access” to resources.

“We see the huge potential to help organizations that have a shared-device model, deskless workers, temporary staff, or contractors,” he explained. “By removing cumbersome onboarding and off-boarding processes, users can be productive as soon as they pick up a device.”

Dynamic identities

Based in the cloud, the RapidIdentity platform is designed to continuously adjust access, device and security policies based on real-time factors for organizational roles that require frequent changes and access adjustments.

This role-based access provides unique workflows tailored to Identity Automation’s core user bases within education and healthcare, with customers able to dynamically manage, synchronize, and authenticate appropriate access to the necessary systems.

Key capabilities include end-to-end identity lifecycle management, access governance, customizable multi-factor authentication policies, as well as integration with other identity and SSO solutions.

That includes support for SSO, user provisioning, and authentication with solutions such as Okta, Clever, and ClassLink, integration with Microsoft Active Directory for authentication and MFA, as well as the ability to enable federation and SSO access for Google’s cloud-based applications.

By combining these capabilities with its own existing offering, Jamf said it is creating a comprehensive solution that will benefit industries that rely on mobile-centric and deskless workflows - particularly healthcare, retail, aviation, and field services.

Shared passion

Commenting on the acquisition, Identity Automation CEO, Jim Harold, said Jamf shares the company’s passion for digital learning, as well as its associated challenges.

"As technology becomes more integral to the learning experience, safeguarding student data, securing access, and preventing cyber threats are more important than ever,” he explained.

“But security shouldn't add friction. An intuitive user experience is essential to ensuring technology enhances rather than hinders the classroom experience.

“With Jamf, we will take great strides in further protecting and nurturing digital learning and expanding our joint capability to more industries that can benefit from dynamic identity."

