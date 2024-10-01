Jamf appoints new CISO and global channel lead

Apple mobile device management specialist, Jamf, has announced the appointments of Andrew Smeaton as chief information security officer (CISO) and Marc Botham as its new global vice president of channels and alliances.

An experienced industry leader, Smeaton adds more than 25 years’ experience in global information security, having navigated complex, multi-stakeholder environments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

He joins the business from Afiniti, where he also served as CISO, and has previously held the same title at DataRobot, MIB Group, and The Saudi Investment Bank.

During that time, the security veteran has accumulated deep expertise in security risk management, program development, regulatory compliance, and cloud security.

As CISO, Smeaton is tasked with leveraging this experience to lead Jamf’s information security vision and approach, as well as championing its security platform in the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Smeaton said Jamf has “packaged management and security together impeccably” for an industry that increasingly relies on mobile devices to drive business success.

“The dependence on Apple devices in the enterprise is only increasing, and you can bet adversaries won’t pass up the opportunity to strike while the iron’s hot,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to amplifying security buyers’ awareness of Jamf and working with our extremely talented Threat Labs team to uncover, defend, and protect customers against the threats of tomorrow.”

Alongside Smeaton’s appointment, Marc Botham also joins the business as its new global vice president of channel and alliances. Botham brings more than 25 years’ channel experience and most recently served as head of EMEA channel at Docusign.

Jamf said Botham will now lead the development and implementation of its global partner strategies, design channel initiatives that will establish substantive growth markets, as well as work to position the company as the leading Apple enterprise management solution provider.

“Jamf is on the cusp of some incredible growth in the channel, and I’m honored to be joining at such an exciting time in Jamf’s channel journey,” Botham said.

“I look forward to continuing to serve Jamf’s existing partnerships as well as help Jamf continue to expand globally within the channel.”

The double appointment follows the launch of Jamf’s new global partner program back in August. As part of the revamp, the firm has introduced a points-based framework that it said removes program complexities while delivering benefits that enable partners to accumulate points through both investment and performance actions to drive further revenue.

Jamf CEO, John Strosahl, said the brace of new leadership appointments will now help further elevate the company’s position in the Apple device management market.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned industry leaders to the Jamf leadership team,” he said.

“Bringing their individual experiences into Jamf will undoubtedly continue to propel Jamf forward as the only company to offer a complete management and security solution in the Apple-first environment.”