KnowBe4 snaps up cloud email security specialist Egress

KnowBe4, has announced plans to acquire cloud email security specialist Egress in a move it said will create the largest, advanced AI-driven cyber security platform for managing human risk.

Egress’ Email Security suite helps organizations prevent and defend against sophisticated email security threats through its set of scaled, AI-enabled security tools that feature adaptive learning capabilities.

KnowBe4 plans to integrate Egress’ platform into its existing solutions suite to create a single platform that dynamically aggregates threat intelligence and delivers AI-based email security and training automatically tailored relative to risk.

In an announcement, Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, said the move comes as personalized AI-driven controls and real-time coaching are set to become prominent facets of cyber security.

“By providing a single platform from KnowBe4 and Egress, our customers will benefit from differentiated aggregate threat detection to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and foster a strong security culture,” he explained.

“As integration partners for over a year with strong philosophical and cultural alignment, this acquisition is a natural progression for both companies to take human risk management and cloud email security to the next level.”

KnowBe4 said it expects to close its acquisition of Egress in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Currently used by over 65,000 organizations around the world, KnowBe4’s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform helps businesses utilize its end users as a last line of defense by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and general social engineering tactics used by attackers.

The firm’s acquisition of Egress is the latest in a string of AI-based developments for the company and follows the recent unveiling of its new Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents (AIDA), which leverages advanced AI agents to help organizations manage AI-driven social engineering attacks.

Egress has also been busy developing its AI capabilities, with the company recently launching its new AI-powered Automated Abuse Mailbox for user-reported phishing emails, a new tool designed to instantly inspect and remediate attacks, as well as drive down analyst investigation times.

Commenting on the company’s acquisition, Egress CEO, Tony Pepper, said the two companies’ commitment to personalized security will help customers proactively navigate the ever-changing threat landscape.

“KnowBe4 and Egress have a shared vision of delivering tailored and relevant security to each employee,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges organizations face is accurately identifying who the next source of compromise is – and why.

“By combining intelligence and analytics from integrated applications, companies can gain valuable insights across their entire cyber ecosystem, allowing them to focus on the risks that matter most.”