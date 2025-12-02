Northamber buys Nuvias UC’s hardware division for £7.1 million
The distributor’s latest acquisition strengthens its AV and UC capabilities, bringing £28.8 million in additional hardware revenue
Northamber has announced the acquisition of Nuvias UC’s UK hardware business for £7.1 million, as the distributor looks to strengthen its presence in the audiovisual (AV) and unified communications (UC) markets.
NUC Distribution will merge with Northamber’s own portfolio to create a unified, scalable platform that covers the full spectrum of AV, UC&C, and smart office solutions.
The agreement follows Surrey-based Northamber’s previous acquisitions of Tempura Communications back in 2024 and Epatra earlier this year.
With this latest buy, Northamber said it is deepening its capabilities across Microsoft Teams and Zoom-certified video systems, enterprise voice and telephony, specialist UC endpoints, as well as smart workspace and meeting-room solutions.
“The addition of the highly specialist team from Nuvias UC to our group significantly broadens our UC and AV capabilities,” commented Alex Phillips, chairman of Northamber.
“We are delighted to have this opportunity, which, alongside our existing domestic and international portfolio, will accelerate our growth in one of the fastest-evolving technology markets.”
Partner benefits
The acquisition adds £28.8m in hardware revenue and bolsters Northamber’s capabilities across Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and hybrid working ecosystems, while absorbing the Nuvias UC team’s broad expertise.
More than 700 UK customers will now join Northamber’s ecosystem, extending the firm’s reach into the mid-market and enterprise, public sector, and service provider segments.
For UK channel partners, Northamber said the acquisition will provide ‘significant benefits’ – such as improved availability, stronger vendor alignment, expanded technical support, as well as comprehensive collaboration solutions.
The move comes as vendors increasingly favor specialist partners that can offer a combination of scale, reliability, and technical depth – while customers prefer suppliers that can provide complete solutions, according to Phillips.
“Having two highly complementary businesses in the Northamber Group means partners have a single, specialist route for end-to-end collaboration technology,” he explained.
“It is part of our long-term strategy to deepen our AV capabilities, strengthen UC and collaboration, add specialist services, and scale through strategic, targeted acquisitions.”
A natural fit
Having sold its hardware arm, Nuvias UC’s remaining software and services division will now operate under the Konekt brand as the company centers its focus on cloud communications and services.
Commenting on the future of the hardware business, Konekt CEO Joel Chimoindes said Northamber offers the scale and technical capabilities to support customers through the next phase of market growth.
“Their focus on AV and UC makes this a natural fit, and we are confident our teams and partners will benefit from the combined strength of the portfolio and expertise,” he added.
“As this part of the business transitions to Northamber, we are looking forward to our continued growth as we focus on supporting partners through our cloud communications platforms and services.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
-
-
-
-
