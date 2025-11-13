Illumio partners with Kyndryl to accelerate zero trust adoption
The collaboration pairs Illumio’s AI-powered threat containment with Kyndryl’s microsegmentation services to deliver security and compliance gains
Illumio has struck a new partnership with enterprise technology services provider Kyndryl to help organizations bolster security and speed up zero trust adoption.
The collaboration sees Illumio’s AI-powered breach containment capabilities paired with Kyndryl’s Microsegmentation Implementation Services to create a new, scalable Zero Trust solution.
Illumio said the offering will help businesses reduce the spread of cyber attacks, minimize business disruption, and improve their overall cyber resilience.
“This collaboration is a model for how Zero Trust should be delivered—globally and with measurable impact,” commented Todd Palmer, Illumio’s senior vice president of global partner sales and alliances.
Illumio Insights
As part of the collaboration, Kyndryl said it will leverage Illumio Insights to support the deployment of proactive microsegmentation and provide customers with managed services geared towards delivering faster breach containment.
Powered by an AI security graph, Insights is a key component of the Illumio Platform that works to ingest and analyze cloud-scale network data and provide organizations with real-time visibility into traffic and security risks.
By turning large volumes of telemetry into clear and actionable intelligence, Illumio said the tool helps customers reduce dwell time, limit blast radius, and bolster compliance. Insights can also be used alongside Illumio’s Segmentation capability to isolate workloads and applications to aid breach containment.
These capabilities are now integrated into Kyndryl’s wider cyber resilience and managed services portfolio to help organizations implement Zero Trust architecture and effective segmentation strategies.
Zero Trust
Kyndryl’s global teams are now certified to deploy and manage Illumio’s offerings, helping customers scale breach containment efforts through faster implementation of Zero Trust architectures and rapid deployment of Illumio Insights.
Organizations also benefit from proactive segmentation of networks and workloads to contain potential threats, along with reduced attack surfaces that support compliance and risk management – backed by end-to-end coverage and global expertise from Kyndryl.
“Together with Kyndryl’s expertise, we’re embedding breach containment into the fabric of enterprise security, enabling organizations to stay resilient and compliant in the face of evolving threats,” Palmer added.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
