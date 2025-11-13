Illumio partners with Kyndryl to accelerate zero trust adoption

Illumio has struck a new partnership with enterprise technology services provider Kyndryl to help organizations bolster security and speed up zero trust adoption.

The collaboration sees Illumio’s AI-powered breach containment capabilities paired with Kyndryl’s Microsegmentation Implementation Services to create a new, scalable Zero Trust solution.

Illumio said the offering will help businesses reduce the spread of cyber attacks, minimize business disruption, and improve their overall cyber resilience.

“This collaboration is a model for how Zero Trust should be delivered—globally and with measurable impact,” commented Todd Palmer, Illumio’s senior vice president of global partner sales and alliances.

Illumio Insights

As part of the collaboration, Kyndryl said it will leverage Illumio Insights to support the deployment of proactive microsegmentation and provide customers with managed services geared towards delivering faster breach containment.

Powered by an AI security graph, Insights is a key component of the Illumio Platform that works to ingest and analyze cloud-scale network data and provide organizations with real-time visibility into traffic and security risks.

By turning large volumes of telemetry into clear and actionable intelligence, Illumio said the tool helps customers reduce dwell time, limit blast radius, and bolster compliance. Insights can also be used alongside Illumio’s Segmentation capability to isolate workloads and applications to aid breach containment.

These capabilities are now integrated into Kyndryl’s wider cyber resilience and managed services portfolio to help organizations implement Zero Trust architecture and effective segmentation strategies.

Zero Trust

Kyndryl’s global teams are now certified to deploy and manage Illumio’s offerings, helping customers scale breach containment efforts through faster implementation of Zero Trust architectures and rapid deployment of Illumio Insights.

Organizations also benefit from proactive segmentation of networks and workloads to contain potential threats, along with reduced attack surfaces that support compliance and risk management – backed by end-to-end coverage and global expertise from Kyndryl.

“Together with Kyndryl’s expertise, we’re embedding breach containment into the fabric of enterprise security, enabling organizations to stay resilient and compliant in the face of evolving threats,” Palmer added.

