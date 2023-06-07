8x8 hires Kevin Kraus as its new chief financial officer

Cloud communications platform provider 8x8 has announced the appointment of Kevin Kraus as its new chief financial officer (CFO) on a permanent basis, having served in the role on an interim basis since November 2022.

Prior to his interim spell, Kraus held the position of senior vice president of finance, overseeing the company’s financial planning and analysis, as well as procurement functions.

He brings a wealth of financial expertise to the role, as well as a strong track record of strategic growth.

In his new role as CFO, 8x8 said Kraus will lead its global finance and accounting organizations, overseeing financial planning and operations.

“Kevin’s promotion to the CFO role is well deserved, and his experience driving both operational efficiency and profitable growth makes him a perfect fit for the role,” said Samuel Wilson, CEO at 8x8.

“His strategic insight, coupled with his deep financial acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our business.”

Kraus first joined 8x8 back in 2019, having previously served as vice president of finance for cyber security software provider Imperva.

Prior to that, he was senior director of finance for network visibility and traffic monitoring technology specialist Gigamon between 2015 and 2017.

During that time, the seasoned veteran accumulated a wealth of experience across financial planning and analysis, procurement, facilities management, SEC reporting and investor relations, sales compensation operations, as well as M&A integration.

Kraus’s appointment as 8x8 CFO comes as the firm continues to expand its experience communications as a service (XCaaS) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform.

The company said it is focused on investing in its ecosystem of technology and service partners to expand the portfolio of AI/ML solutions available on the platform, with Kraus’ appointment to help position the business well for further strategic growth and investment in innovation.

“I'm incredibly excited to continue leading the finance and accounting organization for 8x8 as chief financial officer,” Kraus said.

“We have a clear vision and a strong commitment to innovation and customer success. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and helping it achieve its strategic goals.”