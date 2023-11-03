PagerDuty strengthens incident management capabilities with Jeli acquisition

Digital operations management specialist PagerDuty has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire incident management startup Jeli.

Founded in 2019, Jeli’s enterprise-grade incident management platform is designed to enable users to respond, manage, and analyze security incidents.

The offering aggregates incident data to serve up actionable security recommendations and derive patterns from incidents, prioritizing improvements across escalations, resource allocation, and project planning.

With the company’s acquisition, PagerDuty said it plans to add these capabilities to its PagerDuty Operations Cloud, which bundles together incident management, AIOps, automation, and customer service operations into a single platform.

The aim, the firm said, is to strengthen the offering’s overall maturity with actionable analysis and proactive improvement to reduce the risk of operational failure.

“Every company’s customers are digitally fluent, yet most company’s operations are analog, manual and command and control,” explained Jennifer Tejada, chairperson and CEO at PagerDuty.

“This chasm gets wider as technical complexity grows, making operational resilience and delightful customer experiences harder to deliver.

“With Jeli, our combined offering will empower executives to make faster, more effective operational decisions to speed and expand innovation while minimizing the costs and risk of operational failure.”

PagerDuty said the integration will ultimately enable CIOs to implement a “more proactive, methodical approach” to their organization’s security.

This will enable users to collaborate both during and after a security incident, identify areas for improvement, and gain vital action insights.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Datto) Isolate devices and stop suspected ransomware processes



DOWNLOAD NOW

Jeli’s team, alongside founder and CEO Nora Jones, will join PagerDuty as part of the acquisition, the company confirmed.

“With Jeli, PagerDuty becomes a cloud-first, automated incident management solution that scales securely and reliably for large enterprises,” Tejada added. “We are thrilled to welcome Nora Jones and the Jeli team to PagerDuty.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Nora Jones said Jeli’s founding aim was to create a platform that turns every incident into a “learning opportunity.”

“Jeli technology incorporates the human element and spearheads a more positive culture of learning from incidents through its incident analysis and incident response technology,” she said.

“Together, Jeli and PagerDuty will play an indispensable role in bringing data, not just focused on how the technology is working, but how the humans within the organization are working and focusing on a culture of continuous learning from incidents to help the business grow.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to closing conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.