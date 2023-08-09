Rubrik snaps up data security posture management specialist Laminar

Zero trust data security provider Rubrik has announced it will acquire Laminar, an Israel-based data security posture management (DSPM) startup.

Rubrik said the addition of the Tel Aviv business will bring together cyber recovery and cyber posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS to create the “first cyber resilience offering of its kind”.

The acquisition will also see Rubrik leverage the Laminar team to create a new research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel, adding to its existing hubs in Bangalore, India, and Palo Alto, California.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but sources speaking to TechCrunch , have suggested the deal could be worth upwards of $100 million, with some reports even suggesting as much as $200-250 million.

In an announcement, Rubrik chief business officer Mike Tornincasa said the two companies “share a common vision that cyber resilience is the next frontier in data security”.

“Laminar’s technology, ability to execute, and vision make it a perfect complement to our strategy and innovative roadmap,” he said.

“Together, our teams will create an integrated offering that gives customers the benefits of cyber recovery and cyber posture capabilities, and positions them to be resilient in their fight against cyber attacks.”

Launched in 2021, the Laminar platform pulls together cloud-native design with security expertise to help businesses increase the visibility of data and boost protection across fragmented environments.

Paired with its own security offering, Rubrik said this combination will help customers proactively improve cyber posture through visibility of data , as well as knowledge of who has access, and how it is being used – without having to deal with additional standalone tools.

The solution also promises an expanded focus beyond network and endpoint security to include cloud and data security, as well as the implementation of AI technology to prepare for more sophisticated attacks.

“There is a dark side to digital transformation in the form of shadow IT, and more businesses are realizing they can’t protect against what they can’t see—leaving them vulnerable to cyber attacks ,” said Amit Shaked, CEO and co-founder at Laminar.

“We have found synergy with Rubrik, a company that cares just as deeply about ensuring that customers are prepared against the inevitable. The combination of cyber posture and cyber recovery will help create a cyber resilient future where organizations can take on any threat, at any stage of the attack.”