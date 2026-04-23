Market volatility is exposing weak partnerships across the channel
Strong partner ecosystems resist economic turbulence through versatility, skills, and adaptable technology
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The channel has long been a cornerstone of sustainable business growth, but its true strength becomes most visible in times of market disruption. Recent research from IDC and Sage indicates that despite ongoing economic uncertainty, a significant proportion of channel partners continue to achieve double-digit annual growth. Even so, volatility tends to reveal a clear divide: while some partnerships remain resilient, others struggle to deliver consistent results.
This distinction highlights an important reality. The strength of a partner ecosystem is not defined by the number of partners in a network, but by how effectively those partners are aligned, enabled, and equipped to deliver value under changing conditions.
Creating a joint value story
At the core of successful ecosystems is a shared value narrative that brings together the complementary strengths of vendors and partners. Rather than operating as separate entities, both sides contribute to a joint proposition that is clearly differentiated in the market. This includes aligning on how solutions are positioned, how customer success is defined, and how outcomes are measured. When this alignment is in place, partners are better positioned to communicate value, build credibility with customers, and execute with greater confidence.
Equally important is a focus on sustainable, predictable growth. While short-term gains may be attractive, long-term success is typically built on consistency. Partnerships that prioritize reliable forecasting, repeatable delivery models, and ongoing investment in skills development tend to perform more steadily over time. In uncertain markets, this measured approach provides a level of stability that purely transactional relationships often lack.
Strengthen integrated communications
Communication is another defining factor. Breakdowns in communication can quickly expose weaknesses, particularly in complex digital transformation projects where coordination across multiple teams is essential.
Effective partner ecosystems rely on structured yet flexible communication frameworks that connect sales, presales, marketing, and delivery functions. Multilevel engagement - both formal and informal - ensures that partners have timely access to the right expertise and clear escalation paths when challenges arise. This not only reduces risk but also strengthens trust across the ecosystem.
Enablement and knowledge sharing
Closely linked to communication is the role of enablement and knowledge sharing. Partners need more than high-level messaging; they require a practical understanding of how to position solutions, calculate business value, and deliver successful outcomes.
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Comprehensive enablement across sales, presales, and delivery functions helps build this capability. In addition, centralized knowledge hubs that provide access to technical guidance, use cases, and localized insights enable partners to apply best practices in real-world scenarios. The exchange of knowledge in both directions - from vendor to partner and vice versa - reinforces alignment and supports continuous improvement.
Customizable and modular solutions
Technology, meanwhile, remains a critical enabler of partner success. As digital transformation initiatives grow in scale and complexity, the limitations of rigid or poorly integrated platforms become increasingly apparent.
Global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach $6.15 trillion by 2026, according to Gartner. This underscores both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of reliable execution. In this context, partners depend on solutions that are flexible, transparent, and designed for repeatability.
Platforms such as Kyano illustrate how technology can support partners throughout the entire project lifecycle - before, during, and after implementation.
By combining scalability with adaptability, such platforms enable partners to address a wide range of customer scenarios while maintaining consistency in delivery. The ability to achieve predictable outcomes is particularly valuable in large transformation projects, where risk mitigation and operational continuity are critical to success.
Feedback and co-innovation
Another characteristic of high-performing ecosystems is a strong emphasis on feedback and co-innovation. Partners are often closest to customer challenges and emerging market needs, making their insights invaluable. When this feedback is actively incorporated into solution development and platform evolution, it creates a cycle of continuous enhancement. This collaborative approach not only improves offerings but also deepens partner engagement and long-term commitment.
Ultimately, the effectiveness of any partner ecosystem is measured by outcomes. Delivering projects on time, on budget, and with minimal disruption remains the benchmark for success. Achieving this consistently requires a foundation built on accountability, transparency, and shared objectives. Partnerships that operate within such a framework are better equipped to navigate complexity and maintain performance even in uncertain conditions.
As market volatility continues to shape the business landscape, organizations are increasingly recognizing that the quality of their partnerships matters more than their quantity. Ecosystems built on shared value, clear communication, strong enablement, and adaptable technology are far more likely to sustain growth over time. When supported by software that can help standardize and de-risk delivery, these partnerships can move beyond transactional interactions to become true drivers of resilience and long-term value creation.
Lutz Lambrecht is the chief partner officer and a serving member of SNP Group’s executive team.
He has over 20 years’ experience in partner program management and is responsible for the vision, innovation, and growth of SNP Group’s partner network delivery system around the globe.
Lutz believes in building partner-first programs that do not overlook the human touch and continues to drive long-term success and expansion at the company.
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