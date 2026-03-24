Channel partners are sleepwalking into an AI code generation trap

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are increasingly being asked to do more than shift products. Clients want complete development stacks, and rely on their channel partners to provide a secure, reliable, and fully-featured line-up of systems. In the age of AI-assisted development, that expectation is becoming a liability.

The speed at which AI code generation tools have been adopted is remarkable. The risk embedded in that adoption is not yet well understood, particularly by the channel partners who are recommending and deploying those tools on behalf of clients.

Buy efficiency, inherit vulnerabilities

A study by CSET found that nearly half of AI-generated code snippets contained security vulnerabilities. That alone should give channel partners reason to pause. The problem compounds when you consider how few organisations are asking the right questions before deploying AI tools: the World Economic Forum found that 67% of organisations fail to assess the security of AI tools before deployment .

The AI tools generate flawed code, and most organisations are deploying them without proper validation. For the channel, there creates double exposure: you recommend the stack, and in many cases, manage it too. So if it’s not trustworthy and reliable, you’re left carrying the risk.

The reasonable assumption has been that, as AI models grow more sophisticated, the quality of their outputs will improve accordingly. That assumption doesn’t hold in practice OpenAI's own reasoning models found that hallucination rates more than doubled between o1 and o3, rising from 16% to 33% on factual accuracy benchmarks. The smaller o4-mini model hallucinated at 48%. More capability has consistently led to more errors.

In code generation, a hallucination is not immediately clear. It looks like a complete, well-structured function that compiles and often passes a surface-level review. Then it fails in production, or introduces a security vulnerability that sits quietly until someone finds it. By then, the damage is often already done.

AI Risk: What it means for channel partners

MSPs now operate in a market where clients expect AI to be embedded in the development toolchain, and the partners who can deliver a coherent, integrated AI development stack will win the business.

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But partners who win business without understanding what they are recommending are creating a problem for themselves. When a client's code is compromised because an AI tool produced insecure authentication logic, the conversation about responsibility will ultimately come back to whoever put the stack together.

This is an avoidable problem, and with the right approach, creates a commercial opportunity. MSPs who get ahead of AI governance can both protect themselves and strengthen their market position. Clients are increasingly aware that AI tools carry risk; most simply don’t know what to do about it. A partner who can articulate that risk clearly and demonstrate a clear way to manage it becomes indispensable.

Building a secure AI development stack: what it takes

The key is a strong foundation. Before recommending any AI development tool, MSPs should ensure clients have deployed strong pipelines to catch risks early, clear policies that limit exposure, and have trained their teams to work securely with AI.

Modern Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (C/CD) platforms must be a part of any development stack, providing the infrastructure that reliably detects issues before they reach production. These should be supported by strong DevOps practices that map workflows, standardise processes, and bring code generation and integration into one system.

Shadow AI (use of AI tools without approval or insight) is an immediate threat to this foundation. Development teams routinely adopt tools without procurement or security review. Code written with unapproved tools ends up in production, and the intellectual property generated with those tools may not be fully owned by the client. MSPs managing development environments need tooling that surfaces which AI tools are actually in use, not just what’s approved, but what developers run day to day.

The pipeline itself also needs to be designed for AI use. Modern CI/CD platforms can apply specific scrutiny to AI-generated code: automated vulnerability scanning calibrated for LLM failure modes, static analysis capable of detecting AI-generated patterns, and mandatory review checkpoints before AI-assisted code reaches production. These are capabilities that already exist; they just need to be configured with AI outputs in mind.

The crucial point is that AI-generated code tends to look clean, which is precisely what makes it so dangerous. Developer-written code, with its visible imperfections, prompts scrutiny. AI-generated code does not, and teams unconsciously extend the trust it has not earned. Building structured review into the pipeline is not a drag on velocity. It is the only way to deploy AI at speed without accumulating technical and security debt that compounds with every release.

Building differentiation through security

MSPs are well placed to turn AI governance and validation into a core service offering. Clients are already aware that AI tools carry risk. What they lack is a partner who can quantify it and help them manage it without slowing things down.

Partners that provide that clarity will own the client relationship in the future, setting a high standard of trust that no product margin can buy.