How IT leaders are tackling vendor sprawl

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are seeing operational sprawl across nearly every client environment. Duplicate SaaS tools, unused licenses, shadow contracts, and unmanaged permissions create waste and hidden security gaps.

Making vendor sprawl one of the biggest destroyers of margin in managed services. It’s time to step back from the impetus to keep acquiring more tools and lean towards a more controlled, optimized ecosystem.

Why is vendor sprawl happening?

For years, the MSP value proposition was the ability to solve problems quickly. And tools were the answer. Whatever the issue, whether it was the need for better endpoint protection or problems with collaboration gaps, SaaS platforms and access tools were the go-to solution.

Individually, these decisions made sense. But collectively, over time, they created environments that are expensive to manage and hard to secure. Funds are being drained through disused and forgotten contracts, while neglected permissions are creating extensive gaps in both security and compliance standards. And with budgets tightening, IT leaders and MSPs need to regain control.

The real impact of vendor sprawl on MSPs

The obvious impact of vendor sprawl is inflated software bills, but that’s just the start; mismanagement of SaaS tools, licences, and permissions directly affects MSP operations. Each additional platform introduces complexity: separate consoles, unique update cycles, inconsistent APIs, and different support models.

For service desks, this translates into longer resolution times and higher ticket volumes. Technicians need broader (and shallower) expertise across dozens of tools instead of deep mastery of a focused stack. And for security teams, it creates blind spots. Unused or forgotten SaaS licenses often retain active user accounts. Departed employees keep access. And permissions drift over time, with users accumulating privileges they no longer need. Every unmanaged app becomes a potential entry point for attackers, and a liability for the MSP responsible for the environment.

There’s also the commercial impact . Managing too many vendors erodes partner margins through fragmented billing, lost volume discounts, and increased administrative overhead. Instead of predictable, scalable operations, MSPs end up spending valuable time reconciling invoices, tracking renewals, and responding to audits.

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Consolidation is now essential

Consolidation sounds like a lot of hard work that can result in a loss of functionality or in making do with one-size-fits-all solutions. But it’s actually about deliberate design; using fewer, strategically chosen vendors to create tighter integrations, simpler management, and better outcomes for both MSPs and their customers.

A consolidated tech stack reduces context switching for technicians, which lowers operational friction and improves service quality. Integrated platforms share data, automate workflows, and provide a more complete view of the environment. And from a security standpoint, fewer identity silos and better visibility into access and usage make it easier to enforce least privilege and detect anomalies.

There’s also the financial benefit; when you consolidate, your margins grow. MSPs can negotiate better partner agreements, standardize deployments, and reduce the hidden costs of supporting niche or redundant tools. Customers benefit too, with clearer value, fewer surprise renewals, and a more transparent technology roadmap.

Frameworks MSPs can use to regain control

Controlled structure is the antithesis of vendor sprawl. Successful consolidation typically starts with three foundational frameworks:

SaaS visibility: You can’t optimize what you can’t see. MSPs need a clear inventory of every application in use, licensed or not, across each client. This includes usage data, ownership, and integration points. Visibility often reveals surprising redundancies and tools that no one remembers approving.

You can’t optimize what you can’t see. MSPs need a clear inventory of every application in use, licensed or not, across each client. This includes usage data, ownership, and integration points. Visibility often reveals surprising redundancies and tools that no one remembers approving. Contract and license rationalization: Once you know what you’re dealing with, MSPs can assess which tools deliver real value and which simply persist due to a lack of action. Are multiple products doing the same job? Are licenses consistently underutilized? The point of rationalization is to ensure that the business has the tools it needs - and no more.

Permission audits: Sprawl isn’t just tech-related, but use-related too, and they tend to be interlinked. Regular audits help MSPs reduce unnecessary privileges, remove unused accounts, and enforce consistent access policies across platforms and across the business. This not only improves security but also simplifies compliance.

The strategic advantage of consolidation

Consolidation isn’t just about the benefits it brings to your company, but how it impacts your customers. When MSPs focus on optimization instead of deploying endless tools, they move from being tied to the provision of reactive support to providers of strategic guidance.

The emphasis moves from “which tool?” or “what outcome?” as MSPs begin to help clients in far more qualitatively valuable ways. And that builds loyalty.

It’s a tough business climate right now, making differentiation more important than ever. Consolidation is a step towards MSP maturity; a move away from the “pile it on” mindset, towards efficiency, security, and long-term value.