Sustainability remains high on the channel agenda

Sustainability remains high on the priority list for the IT channel, according to new research from Agilitas IT Solutions.

The firm’s annual report, conducted alongside research firm Censuswide, quizzed 250 channel figures working in UK-headquartered businesses with an annual turnover of more than £5 million on the topic of sustainability.

Its findings reveal an uptick in the prioritization of sustainability as a core focus, with three-quarters of respondents scoring seven out of 10 in Agilitas’ system.

Despite the score not topping the 7.8 recorded back in 2021, the figure does mark a rise over the slump seen in 2022 and 2023.

But while sustainability ranked high on the channel agenda, the issue was found to be perceived and acted on differently depending on job roles within an organization.

The data revealed that just 8% of junior managers considered the issue to be a high priority compared to more than half of CEOs and business owners. Across senior roles, 34% of senior managers and 37% of CEOs stated they were buoyant about their company’s sustainability practices.

Channel sustainability shift

Back in 2022, Agilitas found that a third of its survey participants were investing in carbon offsetting strategies, while just a quarter are doing so today as organizations instead shift their focus to reduction strategies in an attempt to drive down both emissions and cost.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of those that are focused on reduction, 36% said they had already deployed reduction-based initiatives, with key focuses including energy efficiency, streamlining of business processes, remote and hybrid work models, as well as working with eco-friendly suppliers.

Additionally, 37% said they plan to implement reduction strategies over the coming year, while more than a quarter said they would not be prioritizing carbon reduction in the near future.

Growing challenges

Channel organizations also continue to navigate ongoing challenges around transparency and accessibility, according to Agilitas.

The study specifically highlighted the increased pressure felt by businesses to log data accurately and regularly in their efforts to track progress and demonstrate their commitment to the cause - particularly for Scope 3 emissions and their customers’ own sustainability goals.

“While business leaders are focused on sustainability goals, there is a notable disconnect across organizations which needs to be addressed in order to create a culture of collaboration and innovation,” commented Agilitas CEO, Sara Wilkes.

“We have been no stranger to overcoming challenges throughout our sustainability journey, and the importance of high-quality data collection cannot be underestimated.”

Commenting on the findings, Lee Ellams, head of marketing at Tieva and contributor to the report, said channel partnerships are vital to helping organizations overcome their sustainability challenges.

“Partnerships are key to sustainability in the IT Channel, enabling companies to share resources, knowledge, and solutions,” he explained. “Together, they can tackle supply chain emissions, boost energy efficiency, and promote circular economy practices.

“Suppliers can also adopt green manufacturing and share sustainability data to help integrate these efforts into broader practices, benefiting clients and the ecosystem.”