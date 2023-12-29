The trends we’re watching in 2024
High-performance computing, connectivity breakthroughs, and fraud tech could come to define the new year
As business leaders reflect on the past 12 months and look forward to what the next might hold, a number of trends and technologies stand out.
While AI is dead set to continue its large role in 2024, the impact of high-performance computing (HPC), the spread of new 5G technologies, and the pernicious role that increasingly sophisticated fraud tech will play is also worth exploring.
For this new year’s edition of the podcast, Jane and Rory eschew predictions to focus on the top trends from this year that will continue to play a part in 2024.
Highlights
“If you're looking to automate factory processes, you have a controlled 5G environment and you want autonomous vehicles or if you have a production line that operates on hundreds or thousands of 5G linked sensors operating in near real-time you need incredibly good latency.”
“There is perhaps also a new frontier when it comes to high-performance computing, that isn't just like you say important stuff, like climate modeling, viral modeling, development of new pharmaceuticals, and so on.”
“There's that same element with social engineering and phishing, that element of time pressure. If you stop to think about it for too long, you realize it, the whole thing falls apart, but it’s just believable enough for the period of time that someone complies with the scam. Deep fakes, of course, they take this to another level, by adding a visual element as well.”
Footnotes
- What is exascale computing?
- UK supercomputer boom as HPE and Dell receive funding for new AI cluster
- Ofcom approves 5G mmWave, but what are its benefits?
- What are private 5G networks and can they transform the workplace?
- IBM CEO in damage control mode after AI job loss comments
- The reality of mass AI-linked job cuts is here
- AI job risks: Skilled workers are most likely to lose out to artificial intelligence in UK
- Why AI could be a legal nightmare for years to come
- Who owns the data used to train AI?
- Real-time deepfakes are becoming a serious threat
- How Intel's FaceCatcher hopes to eradicate real-time deepfakes
- C-suites consider quantum a serious threat and "amazing" deepfake attacks are just 'months away'
- Microsoft's VALL-E will usher in a new era of cyber crime
Subscribe
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
Most Popular
Resources
How transitioning to cloud native architecture can improve security and sustainability
Posted
Harness increased performance, efficiency, and lower TCO with Dell PowerEdge powered by AMD
Posted