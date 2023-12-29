The trends we’re watching in 2024

As business leaders reflect on the past 12 months and look forward to what the next might hold, a number of trends and technologies stand out.

While AI is dead set to continue its large role in 2024, the impact of high-performance computing (HPC), the spread of new 5G technologies, and the pernicious role that increasingly sophisticated fraud tech will play is also worth exploring.

For this new year’s edition of the podcast, Jane and Rory eschew predictions to focus on the top trends from this year that will continue to play a part in 2024.

Highlights

“If you're looking to automate factory processes, you have a controlled 5G environment and you want autonomous vehicles or if you have a production line that operates on hundreds or thousands of 5G linked sensors operating in near real-time you need incredibly good latency.”

“There is perhaps also a new frontier when it comes to high-performance computing, that isn't just like you say important stuff, like climate modeling, viral modeling, development of new pharmaceuticals, and so on.”

“There's that same element with social engineering and phishing, that element of time pressure. If you stop to think about it for too long, you realize it, the whole thing falls apart, but it’s just believable enough for the period of time that someone complies with the scam. Deep fakes, of course, they take this to another level, by adding a visual element as well.”