FDM Group strikes SAP partnership to train next generation of tech consultants

Technology talent solution provider FDM Group has teamed up with enterprise application software giant SAP to train a new generation of accredited tech consultants.

The firm said the partnership aims to bridge the digital skills gap at a time when the SAP EMEA cloud services market has registered nearly 50% annual growth.

By comparison, organic partner capacity growth has seen just a 20% annual increase, meaning talent pipelines currently do not have enough certified SAP consultants available to handle demand.

In an announcement, FDM said its new partnership with software giant SAP will work to tackle this disparity by training up net new talent for the market. Upon completion, qualified candidates will be placed in relevant positions at SAP customers and delivery partners to provide key support across their client networks.

“FDM Group is known for leading the way in adapting to ever-changing and high in demand technologies, while supporting their customers with the right talent in the right place,” commented Andy Brown, FDM Group’s chief commercial officer.

“As a top 50 UK firm for Social Mobility, diversity and progress is at the heart of our strategy, and we are excited to be working with SAP to help introduce a dynamic, diverse and forward-thinking workforce into the SAP’s global ecosystem.”

Founded in 1991, London-headquartered FDM Group specializes in providing technical training and commercial experience to prospective digital consultants, before deploying them across its list of clients.

For organizations, the talent provider offers flexible contract terms, as well as scalable resources at short notice across multiple client sites.

Since its inception, FDM has grown to include more than 5,500 employees from over 95 countries, working across the EMEA, Asia Pacific, and North America regions. Recently, the firm bolstered its technical expertise capabilities by partnering with professional body ISACA to enhance its cyber security services credentials.

Now, as part of its latest collaboration, consultants will be trained in popular SAP business software, including SAP S/4 HANA, SuccessFactors, as well as the SAP Business Technology Platform.

“FDM’s academy programmes combined with SAP Partner Talent Initiative boot camps offer an excellent opportunity for our customers and partners globally to access a pipeline of diverse talent in a cost-effective way,” said Peter Matejka, SAP’s Partner Talent Initiative program manager for EMEA North.