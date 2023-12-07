GoTo and Intel expand partnership to bolster centralized IT support
The GoTo LogMeIn Rescue platform now includes native integration with Intel vPro with Endpoint Management Assistant
IT management and support specialist GoTo has announced a new native integration for its LogMeIn Rescue solution with Intel’s Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA) for Intel vPro-based devices.
The move expands the pair’s existing partnership and makes GoTo the first to offer the integration, enabling customers to access EMA’s capabilities from directly within LogMeIn Rescue.
The aim is to provide IT teams with centralized and streamlined remote support, management, and reporting for vPro-based devices from within the solution, removing the need to switch between multiple different applications.
In an announcement, GoTo’s CTO Olga Lagunova said the company has been working closely with the chip making giant to develop the new Intel vPro API, following its initial integration of Rescue earlier this year.
“Today we’re taking the next step in our collaboration,” she said. “With Intel vPro natively paired with the enterprise remote support tool set of Rescue, which includes powerful remote control, system diagnostics, scripting, and more, we’ve made it fast and seamless to solve any problem from a single solution."
“Customers around the world already know and trust Rescue and Intel – and this is just the beginning. We’re excited to continue expanding our collaboration in the months and years ahead.”
Intel’s vPro offering is designed to allow IT teams to access and support remote, out-of-band services that do not run directly on the organization’s operating system.
Management of out-of-band devices has typically meant IT teams must navigate multiple solutions, workflows, as well as varying levels of end-user involvement.
The new integration means advanced actions can now be performed from a central console, making it easier to connect to the BIOS, troubleshoot OS and device driver corruption, or update the settings and firmware – even when devices are powered down.
Additionally, GoTo said all support actions will be automatically collated by the Rescue reporting system to provide a unified view of activities and outcomes.
“Intel’s collaboration with GoTo continues to deliver industry-leading manageability technologies to our joint customers to support an ever-expanding remote workforce and an array of endpoint devices,” commented Carla Rodriguez, VP and general manager of Client Software Ecosystem at Intel’s Client Computing Group.
“Using the newest Intel vPro Platform technology native integration with LogMeIn Rescue, IT teams will experience heightened productivity through a streamlined, single-pane-of-glass operation that includes robust out-of-band support capabilities, beyond the firewall, regardless of their physical location.”
