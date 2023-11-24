Hexaware expands UK investment with new Birmingham facility

IT solutions provider Hexaware Technologies has cut the ribbon on a new facility in Birmingham which it says will generate 250 new jobs by 2025.

Located at 3, Brindley Place, the new hub is the fruit of the firm’s efforts to establish itself as a trusted partner for IT and digital services companies in the UK and follows the opening of a pilot facility in the city earlier this year.

Hexaware said the new base will help meet a surge in customer demand in areas such as application operations, end-user computing (EUC) services, and ServiceDesk support.

In an announcement, the company revealed it has already begun the onboarding process for more than 60 local employees and will “actively seek out additional top-tier talent” to scale up to 250 professionals by 2025.

“We want to deliver personalized services to our large and rapidly growing British customer base while helping build and improve the economy and talent in local communities,” commented Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, Hexaware CEO.

“Birmingham and the Midlands, with their rich and diverse talent base, offer immense potential to meet both objectives.”

Hexaware said its recruitment drive is being supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) skills team following an introduction by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), which works to attract investment, jobs, and businesses to the area.

The opening of its Birmingham base also comes one year after West Midlands Mayor Andy Street led a delegation of business and political leaders from the West Midlands to India’s sub-regions in a venture to drive bilateral trade and partnerships.

Since then, India’s business presence in the area has gone from strength to strength, with the 2022/23 financial year seeing the country overtake the US to become the West Midlands’ leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI) – thanks in part to an uptick in tech investments.

Mayor Street, who took part in the opening of Hexaware’s new hub alongside a traditional Indian lamp lighting ceremony, said last year’s trade mission played a key part in strengthening the region’s economic ties with India, amid the country’s discussions around a wider Free Trade Agreement with the UK.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Trend Micro) Leaked Today, Exploited for Life: How Social Media Biometric Patterns Affect Your Future



Minimize the risks that come from using social media



DOWNLOAD NOW

“India is now one of our region’s leading sources of foreign direct investment, and now the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) is spearheading our international strategy to further strengthen our reputation as the UK’s leading FDI recipient outside of London,” he explained.

“This important investment announcement from Hexaware a year on from our trade mission is a fantastic result. I’m pleased that Hexaware have made this commitment, and I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength here - supported by our world-class STEM talent base and strengths in innovation.”