Leaseweb unveils new UK partner program for MSPs

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider Leaseweb Global has launched a new UK partner program that has been designed to bolster cloud consultancy capabilities and reward strategic growth.

Aimed at MSPs, the initiative aims to enable partners to provide a combination of cloud services and value-add strategic consultancy to their customers. Instead of operating around short-term, monthly financial targets, the framework will reward MSPs’ business growth using tiered incentives and annual payback schemes.

In an announcement, Leaseweb said it is actively seeking “at least five” MSPs to join the program by the end of March 2024, as it looks to foster long-term channel partnerships to drive growth.

“This new program for MSPs demonstrates that we are firmly invested in the value of strategic partnerships,” stated Terry Storrar, Leaseweb’s managing director for the UK.

“We work alongside our channel partners to deliver the services that their business customers are asking for; an essential in a world which demands that IT adapts rapidly to changing business needs.”

Founded in 1997, IaaS provider Leaseweb now boasts a global portfolio of 20,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to large enterprises.

The firm boasts more than 80,000 servers and operates 25 data centers located across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, backed by a worldwide network with a total capacity of over 10 Tbps.

Through its various country-based subsidiaries, Leaseweb offers a range of services, including public cloud, private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation, cyber security services, and more.

With its refreshed channel framework, Leaseweb said it is leveraging its global network to deliver a range of hybrid cloud infrastructure services, complete with a competitive price-to-performance ratio that partners can provide to end customers in sectors such as AdTech, MarTech, Gaming, FinTech, and SaaS.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: AMD) Discover an ideal solution to fluctuations in demand for computing resources



DOWNLOAD NOW

The program will equip MSPs with a range of tools and support, including full pre-sales support, 24/7 technical advice, dedicated account managers, as well as joint marketing initiatives.

“We also understand how excellent customer service and solid consultancy can differentiate one channel partner from another, and MSPs are in a strong position to develop and fine tune these capabilities,” Storrar added.

“Leaseweb is fully committed to this goal through a transparent, adaptable approach.”