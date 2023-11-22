Veritas hires new field chief technology officer for UK&I

Multi-cloud data management specialist Veritas Technologies has announced the appointment of Richard Wainwright as its new field chief technology officer for the UK and Ireland.

A seasoned technology veteran, Wainwright has accumulated more than 20 years’ experience in the industry at various companies.

He joins the business from fintech startup R3, where he oversaw the development of its SaaS platform for Carda, a distributed ledger technology designed to lead teams to mature R3’s business operations and security controls.

At Veritas, Wainwright will lead a team of technical specialists and be responsible for technology strategy and solution architecture across the UK and Ireland, the firm said.

In an announcement, Veritas vice president and head of technology, international, highlighted Wainwright’s passion for emerging technologies and “enthusiasm for generating new business opportunities.”

“I am pleased to welcome such an experienced leader into our team to strengthen our technology strategy across UK&I,” he said. “With his proven track record and strategic vision, I’m confident Richard will help to drive forward our position as a global leader in secure multi-cloud data management.”

In his early career, Wainwright held roles focused on telecommunications infrastructure design at Avaya and Nortel, before moving to Dimension Data, where he led pre-sales, go-to-market planning, and critical business alliances for its UK operations.

He has also had spells as CTO of data management firm Tectrade, refreshing its go-to-market and core offerings to incorporate the cloud, as well as at Maintel, where he led a team of product managers and sales specialists to rationalize the firm’s portfolio and launch new SaaS products.

At Veritas, Wainwright will work to solve customers’ data management challenges using the company’s entire portfolio of solutions, which includes NetBackup Enterprise, its AI-powered autonomous data management offering NetBackup IT Analytics, as well as enterprise data safeguarding solution Alta Data Protection.

“Veritas’ market leadership and extensive product offerings means it is at the forefront of helping organizations address their most pressing business challenges head-on, and I’m excited to be joining an exceptional team,” Wainwright commented.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with a talented team and empower them to deliver secure data management solutions to ensure our customers’ data remains resilient and protected in the face of evolving threats.”