Ivanti poaches Palo Alto Networks product strategy chief in latest hiring spree

Security software vendor Ivanti has announced four key leadership appointments, including that of Palo Alto Networks’ product strategy chief Hitesh Kapoor, who joins as vice president of product management, EXM.

The quartet of hires also include Ravi Iyer, who joins the company as its new chief technology officer for transformation alongside Google Cloud’s Ram Motipally, who takes the role of vice president of business development.

Additionally, Meta’s Aman Teja will become vice president of engineering core services.

In an announcement, Ivanti said its leadership shakeup will help the business enhance its product catalog and advance its SaaS product strategy and development.

“These leadership appointments were made through a meticulous and deliberate selection process evaluating their industry knowledge, experience, and proven track record of delivering results,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivant’s chief product officer.

“I am thrilled to add these proven leaders to our already world-class team because they each perfectly align with our strategic goals and commitment to innovation.

“Expanding our product and engineering team at Ivanti is critical in leading us to a SaaS-driven future and accelerating opportunities.”

Hitesh Kapoor arrives with more than 20 years’ experience building projects in the networking and security space, most recently leading Palo Alto Networks’ product management and strategy for Cortex XSOAR, and AIOps for NGFW.

He has also previously worked with the likes of Aruba, Ivanti-acquired RiskSense, Forescout, and Cisco.

In his new role, Kapoor will work to further develop and innovate on Ivanti’s EXM solution set, with a focus on security and AI functionality, as well as broadening the partner ecosystem.

Fellow seasoned veteran Ram Motipally joins the firm from Google, where he led business development and partnerships for Google Cloud’s IoT and AR/VR products.

Commanding over 23 years’ experience, Motipally will work to drive technology partnerships that compliment Ivanti’s offerings.

New vice president of engineering core services, Aman Teja, joins Ivanti from Meta, where he was an engineering leader for the social media behemoth’s WhatsApp team.

Teja also previously held similar roles at Zynga and Yahoo. Ivanti said Teja will lead its delivery of engineering core services capabilities.

Lastly, Ravi Iyer steps into the role of chief technology officer, transformation. With more than 30 years’ experience in the field, Iyer previously held roles as head of product in late-stage startups including Good Technology, WhiteHat Security, and Cybereason.

As CTO, Ivanti said Iyer will lead the transformation of its solution portfolio into a platform-based cloud service.

“I am grateful to take the reins as Ivanti’s CTO to define, drive, and deliver the technology strategy and SaaS acceleration for the entire portfolio of Ivanti products and solutions,” Iyer said.

“Collaborating closely with Srinivas and our dedicated team, I anticipate we will bring even more innovation to the market.”