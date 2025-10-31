Cohesity appoints new channel development lead for UK, Ireland, and Benelux

Data security vendor Cohesity has announced the appointment of Harvey Smith as director of channel development for the UK, Ireland, and Benelux.

Smith will spearhead the company’s channel strategy as the company looks to drive further growth across the three markets, following the launch of the Cohesity Aspire Partner Programme back in August.

A seasoned industry veteran, Smith arrives with a strong history of delivering data security and AI transformation partner initiatives at scale. Previously, he implemented and led partner initiatives at DocuSign, Hitachi Data Systems, VMware, and Tableau.

In an announcement, Stéphane Arnaudo, Cohesity’s senior director of channel sales for Europe, described the appointment as “an exciting step” in the firm’s partner strategy for the region.

“His track record of leading transformative, large-scale partner and alliance programs across the region is going to be instrumental in helping our partners deliver more innovative, impactful data security solutions with increased compliance and business insight capabilities,” he said.

Cohesity eyes partner evolution

Cohesity said his appointment underscores its commitment to helping partners expand their capabilities beyond purely selling tech solutions, as well as providing customers with integrated and advanced AI automation processes that bolster cyber resilience and compliance efforts.

Commenting on his new role, Smith highlighted the need for strong partner support in the wake of the channel’s shift towards outcomes and collaboration.

“The channel has evolved. Customers aren’t just buying products anymore, they’re buying outcomes,” he explained. “The best relationships are built upon listening to and supporting partners, aligning on where customers have a need, and working together to address it.”

Smith said he will focus on building an “even stronger, more connected channel” across the UK, Ireland, and Benelux regions to ensure partners are suitably equipped to cater to these requirements in the age of rapid AI advancements.

“As AI adoption and data storage continues to grow, the ability to offer secure, AI powered data management will become increasingly integral to Cohesity’s, and our partners’, offerings,” he added.

