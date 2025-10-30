Pipedrive eyes new growth following C-suite shakeup
Joe Futty, Steven Quach, and Jonny Carroll join the CRM vendor’s executive team
Pipedrive has announced three new appointments to its executive team as the customer relationship management (CRM) software provider gears up for its next phase of growth.
The leadership revamp sees Joe Futty join the business as chief product and technology officer, Steven Quach as chief marketing officer, and Jonny Carroll as chief data and analytics officer.
The trio will leverage their extensive leadership experience from prominent global consumer and technology brands to guide Pipedrive through its next chapter and evolve its CRM platform in the era of AI.
“Pipedrive is entering an important phase in its evolution, and I believe it’s the most exciting chapter yet,” said Pipedrive CEO, Paulo Cunha, in an announcement. “We are reshaping the company to deliver on our vision of an intelligent, AI-native CRM that truly empowers sales professionals.”
New CTO Joe Futty arrives with more than 20 years’ of leadership across product strategy, user experience, and tech innovation at renowned global organizations.
Most recently, he served as vice president of product and UX at Booking.com, responsible for leading horizontal platform products such as the Genius loyalty program, as well as the integration of generative AI across the business. Futty also previously worked with machine learning and AI at Microsoft.
Pipedrive said Futty’s expertise in marketplace dynamics, B2B and B2C product strategy, mobile-first design, and AI transformation will strengthen its ability to innovate around its CRM platform.
The firm’s new CMO Steven Quach also brings more than two decades’ experience leading growth, performance, and brand marketing for global consumer and B2B organizations.
He previously served as vice president of growth marketing and media at both Auctane and SeatGeek, and has held senior marketing roles at Pizza Hut and Expedia Group.
Pipedrive said Quach offers a talent for combining data-driven thinking with creative storytelling, as well as an ability to meaningfully connect with customers.
Additionally, fellow leadership veteran Jonny Carroll adds extensive experience of turning complex data into scalable products and insights to his new role of chief data and analytics officer.
Carroll joins the business from Expedia Group, where he served in a range of leadership roles across its platforms, as well as group-wide vice president positions in technology, data, analytics, and product management.
Pipedrive said Carroll brings valuable experience in leading large teams, building data and analytics cultures, as well as expertise in shaping technology investments.
“Joe, Steven, and Jonny bring outstanding experience leading global teams and driving transformation, and their leadership, creativity, and passion will play a key role in shaping Pipedrive’s next stage of growth,” Cunha added.
“With this team in place, I’m confident we’re ready to accelerate innovation and create lasting value for our customers in this new era of Pipedrive 3.0.”
