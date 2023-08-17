Forescout appoints new vice president of worldwide sales

Cyber security provider Forescout has announced the appointment of David Creed as its new vice president of worldwide sales.

A seasoned channel veteran, Creed brings extensive experience in delivering go-to-market strategies and channel programs, having spent the past two decades in a variety of executive channel posts at McAfee, Carbon Black, and - most recently - Armis.

As Forescout’s new channel chief, he is tasked with shepherding in the next phase of growth across the firm’s channel ecosystem, as well as striking up new alliances to create new revenue opportunities for partners and service providers.

“David’s passion for the channel, the way he approaches collaborations with partners, and his acute understanding of the rapidly evolving changes taking place across the cyber security marketplace, are unmatched,” said Barry Mainz, CEO at Forescout. “He is the ideal leader for our channel business, which plays such a pivotal role for our company.”

Forescout says its range of cyber security solutions and capabilities are designed to continuously identify and classify every asset connecting to an organization, regardless of vendor, type of asset, or whether it is managed, unmanaged, or un-agentable. These assets include IT, internet of things (IoT) , IoMT, as well as operational technology (OT).

The offerings aim to help businesses automatically enforce the appropriate security and compliance measures to reduce risk, as well as detect advanced threats that may have bypassed their security controls, and to enable real-time, full-spectrum response.

Commenting on his new role, Creed said these solutions, plus Forescout’s existing influence in the cyber security space, will provide a strong springboard for further growth.

“Forescout has a very large and loyal customer base, and is considered a key security enabler and partner to some of the largest and most sophisticated organizations, worldwide,” he said.

“With improvements to our incentive programs that increase partner profitability, and a new product pipeline that further enhances the value we can deliver to customers, while providing additional services opportunities, it is clear that the best is yet to come for our global community of partners.”