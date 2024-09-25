Logpoint names Søren Grubov as SVP of engineering

Logpoint has announced the appointment of Søren Grubov as its new senior vice president of engineering as the company continues its journey to becoming a cyber security leader.

With more than 20 years’ experience in engineering and leadership roles, Grubov joins the business having worked at various prominent organizations and scaleups.

He joins Logpoint having spent the last two years as vice president of engineering at identity governance and administration solutions provider, Omada. Prior to that, he served in various leadership roles at SimCorp over a seven-year spell, as well as 13 years in engineering positions at Microsoft.

In his new role as Logpoint’s engineering lead, Grubov will leverage his experience to ensure a proactive product delivery that’s based on high-quality technology, the firm said in an announcement.

“We help make our digital society a safer place for organizations and people to navigate, and that requires a close collaboration with customers and partners,” commented Mikkel Drucker, CEO at Logpoint.

“Søren has a track record of fostering a collaborative engineering approach aligned with business objectives and solving customer challenges through innovative and quality technology.

“I’m confident that Søren can reinforce our commitment to providing value to our customers and partners with easy-to-use products and fast time-to-value.”

Logpoint’s Cyber Defense Platform is based on security information and event management (SIEM) and features behavior analytics, automation, and case management technologies to enhance threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities.

The offering is geared towards organizations in the mid-market and MSSPs to help them tackle cyber threats while complying with Europe’s expanding data and cyber security regulations.

With Grubov now on board, Logpoint said it is now looking to build upon its portfolio, better meet customer needs, as well as extend its presence in the European market.

“The Logpoint team is passionate about finding the solutions to the cyber threat, which continues to grow in complexity and intensity as cyber crime and attacks escalate across the globe,” Grubov said.

“I share that strong purpose and think it’s the best cultural outset to build technology.

“I look forward to working with the engineering teams and the product organization to build the best possible solutions to enable our customers and partners to overcome cyber threats and reduce risk.”