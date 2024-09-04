Schneider Electric names Hanne Sjøberg as new VP channels for Europe

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Hanne Sjøberg as its new vice president of channels for its Secure Power division in Europe.

A seasoned customer and partner relationship veteran, Sjøberg first joined the business in 2016 and has since held various roles across customer satisfaction, human resources, and business development for both the Baltic and Nordic regions.

Most recently, she served as vice president of customer satisfaction and quality, where she led new initiatives designed to transform the customer experience and quality of interaction for end-users.

She succeeds long time IT channels chief, David Terry, who now moves into a newly formed role leading Schneider Electric’s AI ecosystem.

In an announcement, the company said Sjøberg’s efforts in fostering a sales and customer-focused culture will be key to the delivery of its partner-first strategy following the introduction of its new EcoXpert Partner Program back in July.

“I’m delighted to name Hanne Sjøberg our new European VP for Channels, her passion for people, sustainability and innovation will be integral to both the success of our new EcoXpert Partner Program, and in building on the successes of our forthcoming product, commercial and partner initiatives,” said Marc Garner, senior vice president, Schneider Electric, Secure Power, Europe.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank David Terry for his exceptional channel leadership during the last eleven years and look forward to our continued work together as we target the evolving ecosystem around AI.”

Terry leaves behind a solid springboard for further success, Schneider said, having overseen a period of strong growth that included the establishment of multiple, high-profile partnerships with large-scale channel organizations such as Arrow Electronics, ATEA, and Bechtle.

He also led the inception and delivery of new partner and sustainability initiatives alongside growth for the firm’s data center, critical power, and sustainability solutions in the region.

As his successor, Sjøberg will leverage her wealth of customer experience to help drive further strategic growth across the region, as well as address demand for data center and electrical infrastructure, critical power systems, and sustainability services.

“I have always been fascinated by the speed of transformation taking place within the technology sector, and more so considering the growing demand for AI, critical IT, and sustainability solutions,” Sjøberg said.

“I’m excited to begin my new role as VP for Channels, Europe, and look forward to working with our partners to ensure they’re equipped with the tools, training and support to meet these evolving market opportunities.”