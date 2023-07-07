Schneider Electric poised to acquire climate consultancy EcoAct

Schneider Electric has announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire EcoAct from Atos Group, as the digital transformation specialist looks to enhance its sustainability consulting and carbon market capabilities.

Founded in France in 2006, EcoAct is an international leader in climate consulting and net zero solutions. The company works with clients around the world to help drive decarbonization through climate change consulting and carbon offsets.

Its services cover key climate change factors such as net-zero strategy development, climate risk assessment, and sustainability reporting.

Upon closing of the acquisition, Schneider said EcoAct’s team will join its Sustainability Business division, which provides consultancy in energy management, energy efficiency, and decarbonization.

The firm’s portfolio of tools and services will be integrated into the business unit’s existing offering to complement and strengthen its overall sustainability capabilities – particularly, it says, in Europe.

Since its creation, Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business has grown to become one of the world’s largest sustainability advisors. Born out of the company’s acquisition of Summit Energy in 2011, the unit has since incorporated the further acquisitions of M&C Energy, Renewable Choice Energy, and Zeigo.

As a result, it now serves more than 2,700 corporate clients across six continents, with operations in over 100 counties. The firm is also recognized for its sustainability, achieving an ‘A’ score on CDP’s climate questionnaire for twelve years running, as well as earning the top spot in the Corporate Knights annual rankings of sustainable companies in 2021.

Schneider Electric says it is committed to a net-zero value chain by 2050 and to “driving 800 million metric tons of carbon emissions saved or avoided through its solutions for customers by 2025”.

Once complete, the EcoAct acquisition will expand the company’s carbon markets expertise which it expects to see an increase in demand as more organizations commit to decarbonization.

“Addressing climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, yet we also know that the solutions for companies can be complex to navigate,” commented Steve Wilhite, president of Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business.

“By combining forces with EcoAct, we have an opportunity to deepen our ability to serve the growing demand by our clients for consulting that drives action and impact, across new service areas and expanded geographies.”