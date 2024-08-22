Syniti appoints Alyssa Sliney as new EMEA delivery chief

Enterprise data management specialist Syniti has announced the promotion of Alyssa Sliney to the position of senior vice president of EMEA delivery.

A Syniti veteran, Sliney first joined the business nearly 20 years ago as an intern and has since progressed through various project delivery roles to become a senior leader at the company.

In her most recent role, she has spent the last five years leading the quality and governance of Syniti’s Knowledge Platform as senior delivery partner. She is also credited with overseeing a quadrupling of revenue from the firm’s Master Data Management solution by formalizing its global governance practice.

As senior vice president of EMEA delivery, Sliney will now be responsible for delivery quality, driving year-on-year growth, employee engagement, as well as helping the business meet customer expectations. She will also continue to spearhead Syniti’s overall governance practice, the company said.

“Alyssa’s unique skills and experience grown right here at Syniti make her the right person to lead our EMEA team into its next phase of growth,” said Syniti CEO, Kevin Campbell.

“Her proven track record of delivering exceptional results for our clients and her strategic vision will undoubtedly drive our success in the region.”

Moving from her base in the US to take on the role, Sliney will leverage her wealth of experience to support customers on their data journey and tackle their data challenges, working alongside EMEA managing director, GTM leader, and senior vice president, Chris Gorton.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Commenting on her appointment, Sliney said her career has been built on supporting organizations to be practical with their data management efforts.

“I have worked with CIOs who have gone from inconsistent and lengthy data maintenance processes and poor quality and understanding of data to robustly governed data that complies with strict regulations in a way that fits their culture and ways of working,” she explained.

“I’ve rescued IT teams who have turned to Syniti when their data has meant their transformation projects risk failure. And I’ve worked with teams through divestitures, mergers and acquisitions so their integrated business can access all data easily. I’m bringing this experience to my new role, and I can’t wait to work with the great team Syniti has in EMEA.”

Sliney replaces Linda Hipol who returns to Dallas, Texas, to focus on her role as global senior vice president of delivery and resourcing.

“Alyssa's contributions to expanding our governance practice, promoting Syniti MDM software and helping to ensure seamless global delivery underscore her unwavering dedication to Syniti,” Hipol said.

“Her new role is crucial to Syniti’s continued growth in EMEA and Alyssa’s ambition, coupled with her global perspective, makes her the perfect fit to partner with Chris and drive our momentum forward.”