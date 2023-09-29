Transmit Security announces channel leadership shakeup

Transmit Security has made a brace of key channel leadership appointments, with Chris Curcio appointed as senior director of strategic alliances and partners and Kaltrina Ademi as director for channel and alliances in EMEA.

Curcio will lead the customer identity and access management (CIAM) SaaS solutions provider’s partner program, while Ademi takes the reins of its channel activities across the EMEA region.

With 25 years’ experience across the IT industry, Curcio joins the business from ForgeRock , where he spent the last four years as global GSI alliances director. In that role, he is credited with growing the firm’s GSI business by more than 200%.

The seasoned executive brings a wealth of IT knowledge to the business. As a senior software engineer earlier in his career, he focused on building firmware for embedded processors automating IoT systems.

His journey then took him to Oracle , where he was hired as an identity management and security sales consultant. During his 12-year stint at the company, Curcio went on to become a digital experience-focused sales consulting director.

In an announcement, Curcio said he was attracted to his new role by the comprehensive nature of Transmit’s CIAM offering, as well as the company’s long-term commitment to its partner program.

“I’ve been in the identity space for a long time - and Transmit’s technology is really interesting to me,” he said. “Having the fraud and risk capabilities coupled with identity verification and a robust orchestration engine - puts us in a unique place.

“We have more entry points into customers than traditional CIAM vendors and can meet many needs of customers even if they have deployed a legacy CIAM vendor.”

Kaltrina Ademi also brings more than 10 years’ experience in the security and digital identity space.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Cloudflare) Discover the untapped potential ZTNA offers that can both reduce cyber risk and empower your business in this webinar from Cloudflare



WATCH FOR FREE

Most recently, she held the role of head of partnerships at PlainID, where she was instrumental in building the company’s initial channel model. She also led the firm’s channel strategy across the EMEA region for the last two years.

Prior to her time there, Ademi spent more than four years as channel lead for Central Europe at Ping Identity , where her performance saw her named as the company’s highest-performing channel manager globally.

Commenting on her new role at Transmit, Ademi said the firm’s solutions offer a “distinctive approach” to tackle the digital identity landscape’s “constant state of evolution.”

"They prioritize not only enhancing user experiences but also effectively countering cyber threats and preventing identity theft,” she said.