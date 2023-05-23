ForgeRock unveils revamped partner program to be led by new channel chief

Digital identity specialist ForgeRock has announced the launch of its revamped partner program, designed to drive growth and help organizations meet their digital transformation targets.

The company has also appointed industry veteran Chris Westfall to lead the initiative as its new vice president of global partner strategy, programs, and operations.

Launching this quarter, ForgeRock said the enhanced program will meet the needs of its growing partner ecosystem, while placing a “special focus” on system integrators.

Partners will be able to expand their identity capabilities into areas such as governance and passwordless for both customer identity and access management (CIAM) and workforce use cases.

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks, and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO at ForgeRock.

“Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation , and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”

A prominent name in the global digital identity market, ForgeRock offers enterprise-grade solutions through the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

Currently, the solution is used by more than 1,300 organizations globally to manage and secure identities through its suite of tools.

Now, the latest iteration of the ForgeRock Partner Program will provide businesses with access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources, RFP support, as well as marketing campaigns to drive new opportunities around the world. That’s on top of sales incentives, marketing funds, training, and professional services support.

Additionally, partners will be able to take advantage of educational resources such as technical skills courses, certification programs, and its customer support experts.

As the firm’s new channel chief, Chris Westfall will lead the initiative at a time when the identity and access management (IAM) market thrives as enterprises shift away from legacy identity solutions. In fact, its total available market is currently estimated to be around $71 billion, ForgeRock said.

Westfall brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, joining the business from Paylocity, where he served as vice president, head of channels and alliances, as well as led the development of channel and alliance partner strategies.

In his new role, he will apply his experience in helping businesses grown in new markets, driving business transformation, and leveraging strategic partnerships across channels, OEM, referrals, and marketplaces, ForgeRock added.

“We’ve achieved a lot of great things with our partners to date, and we’re excited to scale the program to greater heights by delivering even better results and increasing our investments,” Westfall said.

“The shared commitment we have with our partners is to deliver remarkable growth and successful customer experiences, and this new program is purpose-built to support those goals.”