Westcon-Comstor appoints Callum McGregor as new chief operating officer

Global distributor Westcon-Comstor has announced the promotion of Callum McGregor to the role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

A seasoned technology veteran, McGregor first joined the company in 2015 and went on to be appointed as CFO in 2021 – a role he will retain as part of his new position.

The expanded remit will now see him take the reins of Westcon-Comstor’s IT, supply chain operations, and ESG functions around the world, in addition to his existing responsibilities across finance, legal, and data and analytics.

Commenting on his promotion, McGregor said he will work to drive further growth for both Westcon-Comstor and its partner community.

“It’s a privilege to take on this expanded remit at such an exciting and pivotal moment in the Westcon-Comstor story,” he said. “As a value-added, data-driven distributor, we occupy a unique position at the heart of the technology ecosystem.

“I’m committed to driving continued growth by helping us and our partners capitalize on opportunities across our key technology domains of cyber security, networking and cloud, while building on the solid foundations we already have in place across our IT, supply chain operations and ESG functions.”

Westcon-Comstor eyes continued growth

As a global technology provider and specialist distributor, Westcon-Comstor connects IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators, and service providers, operating across more than 50 countries through its two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

Last month, the firm released its financial results for 2024 which revealed an 8% year-on-year increase in net revenue to a record $3.69 billion and marked a sixth consecutive year of revenue growth.

With the company embarking on a shift to a software, services, and subscription-based recurring revenue model, adjusted EBITDA rose 26% to $120.2m, with gross profit climbing 23% to $403 million.

With McGregor now stepping into the expanded role of COO and CFO, Westcon-Comstor said it is looking to build on this success and target new opportunities for further growth.

“Callum has been an outstanding CFO for the past several years, demonstrating great commercial and operating capability while ensuring high performance across critical support functions,” commented David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

“As our business continues to expand, Callum’s promotion and additional responsibilities will support our growth and ambition. I have every confidence that he will be instrumental in our continued success in the coming years.”