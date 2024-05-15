Westcon-Comstor and Vector AI expand European distribution agreement

Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its partnership with AI-focused cyber security provider Vector AI into the UK, Ireland, and Nordic markets.

The new agreement will see the global technology provider and specialist distributor work to drive adoption of Vectra’s AI-based threat detection and response platform to generate new revenue opportunities for channel partners in the region.

The move builds on the pair’s existing agreements in Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Portugal, and Benelux, adding the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland to the mix.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor said Vectra’s portfolio, combined with its value-added services, will help unlock new growth opportunities for partners in the region.

“Vectra AI is one of our key growth vendors so it’s exciting to be broadening the scope of our collaboration to new markets within Europe,” said Daniel Hurel, Westcon-Comstor’s vice president of cyber security and next gen solutions for EMEA.

“We look forward to bringing Vectra’s innovative, AI-driven portfolio to new addressable markets, driving growth for our partners through our value-added services and education and enablement programmes.”

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Vectra AI specializes in helping organizations leverage AI to secure their operations. The firm’s threat detection and response platform, which features its patented Attack Signal Intelligence technology, works to modernize the SOC to detect, prioritize, investigate, and thwart attacks.

Earlier this year, the company also launched Vectra MXDR, a new integrated service that combines human intelligence and Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence to provide round-the-clock managed threat detection and response.

Vectra’s threat detection and response platform and its MXDR service both feature integration with products from other Westcon-Comstor vendors.

With its new distribution agreement, channel partners will be able to leverage Vectra’s technology combined with other elements of Westcon’s portfolio via the distributor’s 3D Lab, which provides a virtual demo environment for customers to test multi-vendor security solutions against specific use cases.

“Westcon’s security expertise and channel reach are crucial in our mission to empower end-users to proactively stop advanced attacks,” commented Jerome Jullien, Vectra AI’s vice president of channel sales for EMEA.

“Expanding this partnership means Vectra AI's detection capabilities reach new markets, benefiting customers and creating exciting opportunities for our channel partners.”