StayLinked names Brandon Black as new CEO

StayLinked has announced the appointment of Brandon Black as chief executive officer, in a move the terminal emulation and industrial automation software provider said will disrupt the market and create new sales opportunities.

As part of the company’s leadership reshuffle, chief technology officer Justin Griffith also adds the title of chairman to his existing role. Together, the new strategic leadership team combines over 50 years of expertise in supply chain technologies.

Black joins the business as CEO having previously served as senior vice president and general manager at StayLinked’s main competitor Ivanti Wavelink. StayLinked said the appointment will add a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will be instrumental in propelling its next phase of growth and technological advancement.

“Brandon’s appointment as CEO is a game-changer,” commented Justin Griffith, StayLinked’s CTO and new chairman. “His deep expertise and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with StayLinked’s mission to drive innovation and efficiency.”

“Brandon’s leadership will enhance our product offerings and strengthen our commitment to providing unparalleled solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”

“In his dual role as CTO and chairman, Griffith will work closely with Black to direct StayLinked’s technological direction and “push the boundaries of what terminal emulation software can achieve,” the firm said.

“It’s great to be working with Brandon. He adds decades of experience and knowledge of the industry,” Griffith continued. “When we combine that with the existing passion and vision in the company, we are poised for extraordinary success.”

Opportunities

StayLinked’s leadership changes follow a period of strong growth for the company and its terminal emulation software solutions aimed at the supply chain industry. The company said its progress has been driven by a “relentless focus” on eliminating dropped sessions in warehouses, alongside ensuring customers receive “exceptional value and support”.

Commenting on his new role, Black said he took the role due to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

“For years I’ve admired StayLinked, and now I can see first-hand the focus on innovative solutions and the passion the company has for its customers, partners, and the broader sector,” he said.

“It’s great to be part of a business that is investing for the future, and I’m excited to bring my energies to that mission.”

Under Black’s leadership, StayLinked said its product roadmap will continue to focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

“StayLinked is dedicated to supporting the existing terminal emulation user community and developing new and innovative solutions to futureproof their investment,” Black added. “Our mission now is to accelerate our expansion while ensuring the same culture and values that have seen the company achieve its current success stay in place.”