Westcon-Comstor bags major European distribution deal with AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed up Westcon-Comstor as its authorized European distributor.

The deal covers the entire European Economic Area (EEA), along with Switzerland and the UK and Ireland.

This, the company said, will bring 'significant' growth opportunities for its partners by giving them access to the AWS portfolio of cloud products and solutions.

"Our vision is to be an AWS distributor of choice, and this Europe-wide agreement represents a major step forward on that journey," said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

"We’re proud to have built a unique, comprehensive AWS framework, providing partners with the expertise and support needed to accelerate their cloud business growth and ensure success in the AWS ecosystem."

As part of the deal, Westcon-Comstor said it will support partners to help them develop their AWS go-to-market strategy, access AWS funding programs, and build their technical expertise.

It plans to establish a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralized center of excellence and in-country sales, pre-sales, and marketing teams.

The announcement follows Westcon-Comstor’s acquisition of Rebura earlier this year. The firm acquired the AWS Premier Tier Services partner in a move it said would strengthen its cloud computing capabilities and channel-focused services offering.

With the AWS distribution deal, Rebura will now provide a comprehensive suite of AWS services to its customers, spanning migrations, modernizations, and managed services.

Rebura will also support partners with technical guidance and hands-on expertise.

The European distribution agreement will focus mainly on driving end-user adoption of the AWS portfolio in the small business and public sector domains.

Westcon-Comstor plans marketplace expansion

Alongside the distribution deal, Westcon-Comstor announced plans to recruit partners and independent software vendors for its AWS Marketplace program.

The firm said the move will provide a simplified and streamlined route to transacting on AWS Marketplace.

The company already works with AWS in Asia-Pacific (APAC), where it's an authorized AWS distributor, and last year achieved AWS Security Competency status.

"We look forward to further expanding the AWS presence and footprint across Europe, unlocking fresh opportunities for our partners and leveraging insights from our successful collaboration in APAC," said Grant.