Salesforce opts for Red Hat Enterprise Linux to standardize its global hybrid cloud

Open source giant Red Hat has announced that Salesforce is standardizing its global hybrid cloud infrastructure on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform.

The customer relationship management (CRM) specialist will migrate more than 200,000 systems from CentOS Linux to RHEL 9 in a bid to streamline IT operations and free up developer resources to generate improved business outcomes for customers.

In an announcement, Red Hat said its platform will provide a more flexible and consistent foundation for security-enhanced hybrid cloud deployments.

“As pioneers and leaders in our respective fields, Red Hat and Salesforce have a deep understanding and appreciation for constant transformation and relentless innovation in driving improved customer success,” said Matt Hicks, president and CEO at Red Hat

“This collaboration highlights this shared commitment, as Salesforce can remain laser-focused on the customer experience, while Red Hat brings its decades of expertise in enterprise open source technologies and hybrid cloud infrastructure in support of their efforts to address dynamic customer needs.”

A leader in the CRM market, Salesforce said its IT footprint continues to grow larger as it continually adopts new and emerging technologies such as AI, automated self-service tools, and real-time data insights.

It manages a large number of systems required to deliver its products and services. Part of its sprawling operations estate is CentOS Linux 7, which has come to require additional maintenance, and with the migration to RHEL Salesforce said it’s aiming to improve the efficiency of its IT operations, enhance developer productivity, and fuel innovation across the customer experience.

Red Hat and Salesforce said the migration will help facilitate optimized performance and efficiency across various hardware and software architectures, including ARM, which enables Salesforce teams to efficiently adopt new technologies without incurring new infrastructure demands.

It also aims to drive more consistent innovation across the hybrid cloud with the capacity to support unique customer use cases, as well as improve system security measures through RHEL’s layered approach to IT environment security. Additionally, Red Hat’s support team will be on hand to provide enhanced customer support.

“Customer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do. With Red Hat Enterprise Linux, our global IT operations will innovate faster than ever to deliver the reliable, scalable experiences our customers demand,” said Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering officer at Salesforce.