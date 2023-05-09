Best practices to deploy sustainable and resilient data centers at scale at the network edge

To support the growth of data-intensive and ultra-low latency applications, local edge data centres must be scaled out in a wide range of environments. Deploying these data centres at scale presents unique challenges for power and cooling, energy efficiency, management, and maintenance. Data centre owners and operators must elevate sustainability from a concern, to a core value to minimize energy use, GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, and waste.

In this paper, we define the network edge, and briefly describe how the telco cloud and IT cloud architectures will converge into a single and complementary architecture. We analyse the unique scaling challenges and propose best practices to help data centre owners and operators deploy sustainable and resilient distributed local edge data centres at scale, at the network edge.

Download now to learn more.

Provided by Schneider Electric