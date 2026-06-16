Goldilock Secure expands Irish channel presence through new Frame partnership

Goldilock Secure has signed a new distribution partnership with Frame Communications, as the cybersecurity vendor aims to expand the availability of its FireBreak technology across Ireland.

The agreement will see Frame leverage its network of resellers, MSPs, and telecommunications partners to distribute the FireBreak platform to organizations operating across enterprise, telecoms, and critical infrastructure environments.

According to Goldilock, the partnership comes amid growing concern over increasingly automated and AI-driven cyberattacks that are accelerating the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities.

The firm's FireBreak solution is designed to reduce this cyber risk through hardware-enforced network disconnection capabilities that physically isolate systems when threats are detected.

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The appliance-based platform allows businesses to sever connectivity at layer 1, isolating compromised network segments and helping prevent attackers from reaching critical infrastructure or backup environments.

Steven Brodie, Goldilock's chief revenue officer and head of partnerships, described the new partnership with Frame as a "significant step" in the firm's expansion strategy.

"Frame is a strong addition to our growing global partner network, which has expanded by more than 40 channel partners in just the past six months," he commented. "Their extensive and well-established presence in Ireland, combined with strong relationships across the market, will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of FireBreak in the region."

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To support the FireBreak rollout, the companies will work together to provide product enablement, solution design, deployment assistance, and technical support across the partner ecosystem.

The aim is to provide channel partners and customers with a focused, end-to-end pathway to position, sell, deploy, and maintain the solution.

Looking ahead, Goldilock said partners and customers can expect to see increased engagement across Ireland, including increased availability of FireBreak through local resellers as well as targeted opportunities within the telecom sector.

"As modern cyberattacks grow more complex and sophisticated, our customers and partners are looking for practical ways to reduce cyber risk, as well as the ability to isolate and contain threats without taking their entire network offline and impacting operations," commented Frame managing director Gavin McGowan.

"FireBreak is a perfect fit, and we look forward to working together to bring this solution to organisations across Ireland."