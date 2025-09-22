inforcer named as Microsoft partner for new AI-focused MSP initiative
The vendor is one of just two software development partners selected for the initial phase of Microsoft’s #IntuneforMSPs initiative
Multi-tenant management specialist inforcer has announced its selection as a partner for the delivery of Microsoft’s new IntuneforMSPs initiative.
The Redmond giant’s global program has been designed to aid MSPs in the delivery of Microsoft 365 and Copilot services to their customers, while consolidating tooling and reducing operational overhead.
As one of just two software development companies for the initiative’s initial phase, inforcer will offer streamlined multi-tenant management, enhanced security, and readiness for AI powered services, to enable MSPs to deliver high-value offerings on top of Microsoft 365.
In an announcement, London-based inforcer described the development as “a significant milestone” in the evolution of managed services.
“This initiative is a major step forward for MSPs who need to implement Microsoft 365 at scale for their customers,” explained Jamie Daum, inforcer’s CEO and co-founder.
“We are honored to have been selected as a founding partner, as this recognizes our technology leadership and deep alignment with Microsoft’s cloud-native and AI-first strategy.”
AI-ready managed services
As the Microsoft 365 productivity suite continues to prove popular among SMBs, MSPs are facing increasing complexity in the management, monitoring, and securing of their customers’ Microsoft environments across multiple tenants.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
inforcer works to simplify and standardize Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management for more than 800 MSPs around the world, helping them to lay the security foundations for AI readiness, launch new service tiers, and differentiate.
The company is also now a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) ecosystem of security vendors.
Thanks to inforcer’s participation in the new Microsoft initiative, MSPs can now gain access to a range of AI-ready services including integrated multi-tenant management across the Microsoft tech stack, alongside direct engagement with Microsoft product teams and MSP-focused sponsors.
There’s also access to tailored support, training, and enablement services, with additional opportunities to help shape Microsoft’s roadmap for MSPs.
Additionally, as part of its plans to expand its capabilities to support data orchestration and protection, the vendor said it will also release a major platform update in October that includes a comprehensive Copilot readiness assessment that MSPs can run across their environments.
“MSPs are essential to helping small and medium businesses unlock the full value of Microsoft 365, facilitate secure and productive remote work and enhance efficiency with AI tools,” commented Jason Roszak, Microsoft’s VP of Product for Intune.
“Our partners like inforcer are building innovative capabilities on top of Microsoft Intune allowing MSPs to scale their operations, and deliver more secure and consistent services.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- Check Point buys Lakera to secure the full enterprise AI lifecycle
- NinjaOne expands availability on CrowdStrike Marketplace
- Westcon-Comstor promotes Stéphane Reboud to lead European sales
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
A terrifying Microsoft flaw could’ve allowed hackers to compromise ‘every Entra ID tenant in the world’
News The Entra ID vulnerability could have allowed full access to virtually all Azure customer accounts
-
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan thinks AI will pave the way for a three-day week
News Yuan joins Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Bill Gates in touting the potential for AI to unlock reduced working hours
-
AI adoption is finally driving ROI for B2B teams in the UK and EU
News Early AI adopters across the UK and EU are transforming their response processes, with many finding first-year ROI success
-
Kaseya targets IT efficiency with new AI-powered tools
News The cyber security firm unveiled its new Kaseya 365 Ops and Kaseya SIEM offerings at its Connect 2025 event in Las Vegas
-
AI-first partnerships: Unlocking scalable growth for business
Industry Insights Channel partners play a vital role in facilitating AI adoption, but there's more to offering support than simple integration
-
Choosing the Best RMM Solution for Your MSP Business
Whitepaper Discover a powerful technology platform that empowers Managed Services Providers (MSPs)
-
Datto SIRIS business continuity and disaster recovery
Whitepaper Save time without cutting corners
-
RMM solution made MSPeasy
Whitepaper Learn how RMM can support your remote teams to monitor and manage customer environments
-
Datto RMM: A security-first solution
Whitepaper Discover a robust, yet easy-to-manage security ecosystem for MSPs
-
Choosing an RMM solution: Five factors for MSPs to consider
Whitepaper Discover a powerful technology platform that empowers Managed Services Providers (MSPs)