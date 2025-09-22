inforcer named as Microsoft partner for new AI-focused MSP initiative

Multi-tenant management specialist inforcer has announced its selection as a partner for the delivery of Microsoft’s new IntuneforMSPs initiative.

The Redmond giant’s global program has been designed to aid MSPs in the delivery of Microsoft 365 and Copilot services to their customers, while consolidating tooling and reducing operational overhead.

As one of just two software development companies for the initiative’s initial phase, inforcer will offer streamlined multi-tenant management, enhanced security, and readiness for AI powered services, to enable MSPs to deliver high-value offerings on top of Microsoft 365.

In an announcement, London-based inforcer described the development as “a significant milestone” in the evolution of managed services.

“This initiative is a major step forward for MSPs who need to implement Microsoft 365 at scale for their customers,” explained Jamie Daum, inforcer’s CEO and co-founder.

“We are honored to have been selected as a founding partner, as this recognizes our technology leadership and deep alignment with Microsoft’s cloud-native and AI-first strategy.”

AI-ready managed services

As the Microsoft 365 productivity suite continues to prove popular among SMBs, MSPs are facing increasing complexity in the management, monitoring, and securing of their customers’ Microsoft environments across multiple tenants.

inforcer works to simplify and standardize Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management for more than 800 MSPs around the world, helping them to lay the security foundations for AI readiness, launch new service tiers, and differentiate.

The company is also now a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) ecosystem of security vendors.

Thanks to inforcer’s participation in the new Microsoft initiative, MSPs can now gain access to a range of AI-ready services including integrated multi-tenant management across the Microsoft tech stack, alongside direct engagement with Microsoft product teams and MSP-focused sponsors.

There’s also access to tailored support, training, and enablement services, with additional opportunities to help shape Microsoft’s roadmap for MSPs.

Additionally, as part of its plans to expand its capabilities to support data orchestration and protection, the vendor said it will also release a major platform update in October that includes a comprehensive Copilot readiness assessment that MSPs can run across their environments.

“MSPs are essential to helping small and medium businesses unlock the full value of Microsoft 365, facilitate secure and productive remote work and enhance efficiency with AI tools,” commented Jason Roszak, Microsoft’s VP of Product for Intune.

“Our partners like inforcer are building innovative capabilities on top of Microsoft Intune allowing MSPs to scale their operations, and deliver more secure and consistent services.”

