Accenture expands cloud transformation capabilities with Objectivity acquisition

Accenture has agreed to acquire Objectivity, a Coventry-based digital engineering firm that specializes in cloud and platform development services.

The transaction will see the MSP integrated into Accenture’s cloud and digital consultancy business, bolstering its scale and resources through Objectivity’s operations in the UK, Poland, Germany, and Mauritius.

Since it began operations in 1991, Objectivity has built extensive experience in platform engineering, cloud-native computing, and application modernization.

Accenture said this expertise will strengthen its Cloud First capabilities to help clients in Europe accelerate their digital transformation through “more open and adaptable platform models and services”.

“A new wave of platform engineering is creating opportunities for companies to accelerate reinvention and value creation,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First.

“With a strong digital core powered by cloud, organizations can continuously adapt to industry dynamics, using platforms to reimagine value chains and embrace new business models.

“Objectivity’s strong engineering culture and delivery experience will help our clients pivot and launch new products quickly and efficiently.”

Accenture did not disclose the terms of the acquisition but did reveal that Objectivity’s 700+ staff – 400 of which are based in the UK – will join the business upon its successful completion.

“For more than 30 years, Objectivity has provided innovative thinking to create the most fit-for-purpose digital solutions,” said Robert Helle, founder of Objectivity.

“Our values-driven culture allowed us to successfully become an international, virtual organization, where clients and employees have been continuously growing together.

“Joining the Accenture team will enable us to achieve more because we will be stronger together with Accenture.”

The transaction is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Accenture as it continues to extend its digital transformation capabilities around the world.

Back in March, the company acquired Bangalore-based AI specialist Flutura to bolster its industrial AI services for global clients.

Last year, the Big Four consultancy firm also snapped up Sao Paulo-based cloud data business Tenbu to help customers leverage analytics, big data, and machine learning for intelligent decision-making.

Commenting on the company’s latest addition, Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO at Accenture for Europe, said organizations must “continuously reinvent themselves” to drive value in the face of significant global changes.

“The breadth and depth of Objectivity’s engineering assets and talent will bolster our European platform engineering capabilities, providing our clients with the agility they need to redefine their businesses and industries,” he said.