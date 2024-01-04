Accenture brings on 400 tech staff as 6point6 acquisition clears

Accenture has completed the acquisition of 6point6, a UK technology consultancy specializing in cloud, data, and cyber security.

The deal is aimed at boosting Accenture’s strategy and architecture capabilities, with a particular emphasis on central government, defense and security, and financial services.

The acquisition, for which terms were not disclosed, brings around 400 tech staff to Accenture and was first announced last October.

"6point6 has an impressive reputation across the UK public and private sectors with its powerful combination of digital transformation, data and cyber security expertise," said Emma Kendrew, Accenture technology lead in the UK and Ireland.

"With Accenture’s breadth of consulting and technology services, it will add to our innovative team to help clients reinvent themselves with solutions that are fit for the future."

Founded in 2012 and with offices in London and Manchester, 6point6 focuses on large-scale projects for the UK central government to transform digital capabilities and modernize legacy systems.

"Since inception, our goal has been to build a leading technology consulting firm where the brightest talent in the industry can make brilliant ideas happen for our clients," said Nefyn Jones, CEO of 6point6.

"In Accenture, we’ve found a partner that thinks, acts, and delivers in the same way that we do. I’m excited at what we can achieve together in the future."

The company's previous work includes the largest cloud migration in Europe, with the shift of an entire UK government department to a single cloud-based digital infrastructure; delivering significant time efficiency savings to a separate government agency via digital services; and the adoption of machine learning to boost productivity for a multinational energy company.

"Defense, public safety, and national security are becoming increasingly prioritized by the UK government," said Ashish Goel, managing director for Accenture health and public service in the UK and Ireland.

"In just over a decade, 6point6 has leveraged its experienced leadership team and key accreditations to generate strong relationships across these sectors which, alongside Accenture’s capabilities, adds to our ability to deliver truly differentiated services to clients."

Accenture's been on something of a buying spree in recent months. In December, it signed an agreement to acquire Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, a pair of jointly-owned Italian technology consultancies supporting the public sector and specializing in justice and public safety.

Mauro Macchi, chairman and CEO of Accenture Italy, said the deal "boosts our ability and capacity to support Italian public sector innovation and help our government clients advance their transformation journeys".

In the same month, it completed its acquisition of Rabbit’s Tale, a Bangkok-based creative and digital experience agency, and agreed to acquire the business of Indonesian media and marketing technology company, Jixie.

It also agreed to acquire management consultancy Vocatus, and took over Redkite, a UK-headquartered data consultancy that specializes in full stack data expertise to help organizations accelerate their performance with data-driven intelligence and AI.