Atlassian snaps up data cataloging startup Secoda
Atlassian will integrate Secoda’s data cataloging capabilities into its Rovo AI offering to deliver context-rich insights
IT collaboration software vendor Atlassian has acquired Secoda, a Toronto-based startup specializing in data cataloging, for an undisclosed fee.
Founded in 2021, Secoda’s platform is designed to make organizational data available to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Powered by AI, the offering connects to all data sources, models, pipelines, databases, warehouses, and visualization tools to deliver a unified overview of company data.
Back in September 2023, the company successfully raised $14 million in a Series A funding round, led by Craft Ventures.
Secoda’s data discovery and search capabilities will now be integrated into Atlassian’s Rovo, an AI-powered platform designed to unify organizational data from across Atlassian and third-party SaaS applications.
In a blog post, co-founder Etai Mizrahi said Secoda’s acquisition will accelerate its vision of delivering effortless data access to enterprise teams.
“Joining the Atlassian team is a natural next step on our mission to put knowledge where people actually work,” he commented. “There is an incredibly high overlap between the teams we serve and the teams that run on Atlassian.”
Rovo AI
Atlassian’s enterprise collaboration and management software equips organizations with an AI-powered System of Work designed to drive productivity at scale. According to the company, its solutions are now utilized by more 300,000 customers globally – including the likes of NASA, Rivian, Deutsch Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch.
The vendor’s AI-powered Rovo platform maps the human side of work across organizations, providing context around work and relationships through the tool’s Teamwork Graph, alongside search, chat, and custom AI agent capabilities.
Atlassian’s Secoda purchase is the latest in a string of moves to expand its product suite and capabilities, following the recent acquisitions of intelligence specialist, DX, and The Browser Company.
With Secoda now on board, Atlassian said businesses – especially those tackling complex, enterprise-scale data – will be able to equip employees and agents with the context they need to find answers and take action “right where they work.”
“Secoda’s expertise in dynamically learning, organizing and understanding structured data, paired with their AI-driven semantic cataloging, will strengthen Rovo’s ability to deliver precise, context-rich insights,” explained Tiffany To, executive vice president of Platform and Enterprise at Atlassian.
“We’re excited to welcome Secoda’s talented team to Atlassian, accelerate AI innovation in our System of Work, and help every customer gain more value from their work data.”
Secoda said its existing customers will not see any changes to their experience with its product, with the firm prioritizing continuity as its team joins Atlassian.
“As we integrate, we will migrate parts of our infrastructure and ensure your team is fully supported while we transition to Atlassian's Cloud Platform,” Mizrahi said. “We will publish clear technical plans and timelines well in advance so your team is never surprised.”
